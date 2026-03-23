New Release from The Oaklea Press

New book from Oaklea Connects the AI Consciousness Debate to the "central mystery of mind" & cites evidence consciousness may be a fundamental aspect of reality

This is not a rejection of science. It’s an extension of it. When you follow the evidence where it leads, it suggests that our current model of reality is incomplete.” — Stephen Hawley Martin

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a moment when leading figures in artificial intelligence are openly questioning whether machines might someday become conscious, a new book by author and researcher Stephen Hawley Martin argues the opposite—and in doing so, challenges one of the most fundamental assumptions of modern science.In " You Are Not Your Brain : Why AI Can’t Be Conscious and What That Reveals About Life After Death," Martin presents a provocative, evidence-based case that consciousness is not produced by the brain at all, but is instead a fundamental aspect of reality itself.The implications, he argues, are profound: if consciousness does not arise from physical processes, then artificial intelligence—no matter how advanced—cannot become truly aware. And if consciousness is not dependent on the brain, it may not end when the brain dies.“Much of the current debate about AI assumes that consciousness emerges from complex information processing,” Martin said. “But that assumption has never actually been proven. In fact, a growing body of evidence suggests something very different—that consciousness comes first, and the brain acts more like a receiver than a generator.”The book arrives amid intensifying public discussion sparked by AI leaders and researchers raising the possibility that advanced systems could become conscious. Martin’s work reframes that debate by examining what science, neuroscience, and philosophy actually reveal about the nature of experience itself.Drawing on decades of research and interviews with scientists across multiple disciplines, "You Are Not Your Brain" explores:1.) The “Hard Problem of Consciousness” and why subjective experience cannot be reduced to brain activity; 2.) Why computation—even at extreme levels of complexity—does not logically produce awareness; 3.) Evidence from near-death experiences, including verified perception during periods of clinical death; 4.) Research suggesting the brain may filter or channel consciousness rather than create it; 5.) Findings from quantum physics that challenge the assumption that reality is fundamentally material.The book opens with a striking medical case in which a patient, clinically dead, accurately described events occurring outside her body—details later confirmed as true—raising a question science has yet to answer: how can conscious awareness occur when the brain is not functioning?Martin argues that such cases are not anomalies to be dismissed, but clues pointing toward a new understanding of reality—one in which consciousness is primary and matter is secondary.“This is not a rejection of science,” Martin said. “It’s an extension of it. When you follow the evidence where it leads, it suggests that our current model of reality is incomplete.”By connecting the limits of artificial intelligence with longstanding questions about mind and identity, "You Are Not Your Brain" positions itself at the intersection of science, technology, and human meaning—offering readers a framework that challenges both conventional materialism and purely speculative spirituality.The book is expected to resonate with readers of works by Donald Hoffman, Alan Watts, and Raymond Moody, as well as those following the rapidly evolving conversation about AI and consciousness.The Oaklea Press Inc. was established in 1995 and has more than 220 books in print.About the AuthorStephen Hawley Martin is a bestselling, award-winning author, researcher, and publishing consultant whose work explores the nature of consciousness, human identity, and the future of science. A former principal of world-famous ad firm, The Martin Agency, he has written extensively on topics at the intersection of philosophy, science, and human experience.

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