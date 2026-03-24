Myndy Launches AI Business Phone System That Replaces Missed Calls with 24/7 Automation Maximize your productivity with Myndy’s AI workforce. Get your business AI-powered and automate sales, support, and bookings today. Scale your business with Myndy’s AI-powered employees. Get more done with fewer resources — 24/7 automation for smarter customer interactions.

Myndy’s new AI-powered phone system ensures businesses never miss a call, with 24/7 automation and professional white-glove setup.

Our mission is to ensure businesses never miss a customer due to a missed call. With Myndy, AI handles conversations so businesses can grow.” — Myndy Spokesperson

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myndy has officially launched its AI-powered business phone system designed to eliminate missed calls and help businesses respond to customers instantly. With a new introductory offer of $19.95 for the first month, Myndy provides companies with a dedicated business phone number supported by AI Employees that answer calls, capture leads, and guide customer conversations 24/7.For many businesses, missed calls mean missed revenue. Whether due to limited staff, after-hours inquiries, or high call volume, unanswered calls often result in lost opportunities. Traditional solutions such as voicemail or basic call forwarding fail to actively engage customers in real time.When a customer calls a Myndy-powered business number, the AI answers immediately with a professional greeting. It can understand customer inquiries, provide relevant information, capture contact details, and route calls when needed. The system operates continuously, ensuring businesses remain available at all times.Myndy’s AI phone system helps businesses:Answer every call instantlyCapture leads automaticallyReduce missed opportunitiesImprove customer experienceOperate 24 hours a day without additional staffTo make adoption easier, Myndy has introduced a first-month offer of $19.95 with no activation fee or setup fee. The plan also includes white-glove setup and premium customer support, allowing businesses to get started quickly and efficiently.“Our goal is to help businesses stop losing customers due to missed calls,” said a spokesperson from Myndy. “With AI Employees handling conversations automatically, companies can stay responsive, capture more leads, and focus on growing their business instead of managing every call.”As more businesses adopt AI-driven tools to automate operations, communication systems are evolving beyond traditional VoIP. AI-powered phone systems are becoming an essential part of modern business infrastructure, helping companies improve response time and customer engagement.Myndy’s launch reflects a growing shift toward intelligent communication platforms that combine automation with real-time interaction. By replacing missed calls with AI-powered conversations, businesses can operate more efficiently and deliver a better customer experience.Businesses can learn more and activate their AI-powered business phone system by visiting: https://myndy.ai Enjoy your first purchase for only $19.95.Use code: GETMYNDY19Activate your business phone system: https://myndy.ai/business-phone-number?coupon=GETMYNDY19 Myndy is an AI-powered business communication platform that helps companies automate phone calls, customer interactions, and lead capture. With features such as AI Employees, business phone numbers, and automateåd call handling, Myndy enables businesses to respond instantly and operate more efficiently.Myndy AIThornhill, Ontario, Canada+1 (844) 794-8442care@myndy.ai

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