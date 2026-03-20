Coaching the Leader Reimagines Leadership Through Faith, Character, and Service

Coaching the Leader by Bishop Simon Gordon

Bishop Simon Gordon and Dr. Wanda Gordon present a faith rooted leadership guide encouraging inspiring growth through coaching, trust, and purposeful influence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new leadership guide is encouraging readers to rethink what it truly means to lead with integrity and purpose. Coaching the Leader, by Bishop Simon Gordon and Dr. Wanda Gordon, presents a faith-centered approach to leadership that focuses on service, character, and the development of others rather than authority alone.

In a world where leadership is often defined by command and control, the book invites readers to adopt a more thoughtful and empowering style. The authors emphasize that effective leadership grows from presence, example, and the ability to coach others toward discovering their own potential.

Through practical frameworks, reflective exercises, and experience-based insights, the book offers tools designed to help leaders cultivate habits that encourage trust, clarity, and meaningful influence. Each chapter guides readers to slow down, listen more deeply, and become more intentional in the way they support and develop the people around them.

The Gordons combine spiritual wisdom with proven leadership practices, creating a balanced perspective that connects faith with everyday leadership challenges. Their approach highlights how leaders can strengthen both their character and their effectiveness while building environments where others can grow.

Rather than focusing solely on results or position, Coaching the Leader encourages readers to develop leadership that reflects humility, accountability, and a genuine commitment to serving others. The book illustrates how coaching-based leadership can transform relationships within organizations, ministries, and communities.

Designed for leaders across many fields, including faith-based organizations, business, and community leadership, the book provides guidance for those who seek to lead with greater clarity and authenticity.

Coaching the Leader ultimately serves as a roadmap for building healthy cultures, developing people, and creating influence that extends far beyond titles or positions.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0ffvA5Hu

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