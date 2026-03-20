Seattle Author Releases Heartwarming Children’s Book Celebrating Family Discovery in the Emerald City

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new picture book is inviting young readers to explore the misty skies, creative neighborhoods, and iconic landmarks of Seattle through the eyes of a curious child discovering the city for the first time.Seattle-based author Lillian Tible has released Lyla’s Seattle Adventure , a beautifully paced children’s book for ages 3–8. The story follows young Lyla as she visits family and begins exploring what makes the Pacific Northwest so special. Designed as both a soothing bedtime read and a gentle introduction to geography, community, and discovery, the book blends warmth with quiet learning.In Lyla’s Seattle Adventure, readers journey alongside Lyla through the Emerald City. From the towering Space Needle to the lively bustle of Pike Place Market, from peaceful waterfront views to vibrant neighborhoods, she discovers that every place carries its own rhythm and story.Along the way, Lyla gently learns:• How nature and city life can exist side by side• How community brings warmth and connection• How creativity appears in everyday moments• How family makes new places feel like homeThe story closes with a comforting, imaginative moment that encourages young readers to dream about future adventures and see the world with curiosity and kindness.Author’s IntentTible, a mother of three living in Seattle, created the book with her own children in mind. She wanted a story they could read together at bedtime, bring along on road trips, or revisit in cozy corners at home - something calm, meaningful, and inspiring.“I wanted to capture the emotional rhythm of a city,” Tible said. “Not just the landmarks, but the feeling of connection that turns a place into home. When Lyla explores with her family, she discovers that anywhere can feel familiar when you’re with people you love.”While gentle in tone, the book plants seeds of curiosity. It opens the door for conversations about travel, community, and how different cities express their own character and energy. It also quietly encourages children to become explorers in their everyday lives, asking questions, noticing details, and finding wonder in familiar surroundings.Targeted Audience of the BookThe book is written for:• Parents seeking meaningful, screen-free reading• Teachers introducing early geography and community concepts• Librarians building diverse, community-centered collections• Families who love exploring cities together• Anyone searching for a thoughtful, travel-themed giftTravel is not always accessible to every family. Rising costs and busy schedules can make trips difficult.Lyla’s Seattle Adventure offers a gentle alternative, allowing children to experience a new city through story and imagination. It reminds young readers that exploration begins with curiosity. Even from a bedroom, classroom, or backyard, the world is within reach.Lyla’s Seattle Adventure is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats. The book is part of a heartwarming series that inspires children to explore the world with wonder and an open heart.About the AuthorLillian Tible is a Seattle-based mother of three, a lifelong learner, and a passionate believer in the power of storytelling. She writes children’s books that celebrate family, creativity, and the joy of discovering new places together.

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