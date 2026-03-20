Mississauga Mental Health Clinic Celebrates 15 Years of Making Care Accessible

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Cornerstone Family Counselling marks milestone with community open house

Fifteen years ago, we started with a simple idea: everyone deserves access to quality mental health care. Not just people who can afford $200 sessions. Everyone.” — Anjay Nirula, Managing Director, Cornerstone Family Counselling Services

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 15 years of walking alongside families through their hardest moments, Cornerstone Family Counselling Services is opening its doors to celebrate with the community that made it possible.

Join us Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at 6341 Mississauga Road for a free open house celebrating accessible mental health care in Peel Region.

Since opening in September 2010, Cornerstone has grown from a small practice to a full mental health clinic serving individuals, couples, families, children, and youth throughout Mississauga and beyond. The clinic's team of Registered Psychotherapists, all holding master's degrees and registered with the College of Registered Psychotherapists of Ontario (CRPO), provides therapy both in person and online in English, French, and Arabic. The clinic originally planned to mark its 15th anniversary in the fall of 2025 but moved the celebration to spring to ensure the community could gather comfortably.

"Fifteen years ago, we started with a simple idea: everyone deserves access to quality mental health care," said Anjay Nirula, Managing Director. "Not just people who can afford $200 sessions. Everyone. Today, we've walked alongside thousands of people through anxiety, depression, family challenges, and trauma. That's what we're celebrating."

Cornerstone was co-founded by Father Botrous Philipos and Father Pishoy Wasfy, who serves as Clinical Director, holding both a PhD and a Doctor of Counselling and Psychotherapy. Under their leadership, the clinic has become a registered training site for emerging therapists while maintaining its commitment to evidence-based care.

The clinic offers therapy for anxiety and depression, couples counselling, family therapy including support for newcomer and blended families, child and youth therapy, pre-marital counselling, and group therapy. Optional faith integration is available for clients who request it.

"Mental health care shouldn't be confusing or intimidating," said Father Pishoy. "Our approach is simple: listen well, use methods that work, and treat every person with the respect they deserve."

A core part of Cornerstone's mission is removing the financial barriers that keep people from getting help. The clinic offers several accessibility programs:

Free counselling: For Ontario Works (OW) and Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) recipients

Supervised therapy: Reduced-fee sessions with therapists completing their clinical hours under professional supervision

Sliding scale fees: Adjusted rates based on individual financial circumstances

The April 25 celebration will include remarks from community leaders, a look at 15 years of impact, light refreshments, and information about local mental health resources. The event is free and open to everyone — community members, healthcare providers, educators, and anyone curious about mental health support in Peel Region.

To RSVP or learn more, visit cornerstonefamilycounselling.com/15-year



About Cornerstone Family Counselling Services

Cornerstone Family Counselling Services is a Mississauga mental health clinic providing evidence-based therapy with optional faith integration. Co-founded by Father Botrous Philipos and Father Pishoy Wasfy (PhD, DCP), the clinic opened in September 2010 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this spring after postponing its fall gathering due to seasonal weather. The clinic's team of master's-level Registered Psychotherapists offers individual, couples, family, child and youth, online, pre-marital, and group therapy. Cornerstone is committed to making professional mental health care affordable and accessible for all, serving clients in English, French, and Arabic.



Media Contact: Anjay Nirula, Managing Director Cornerstone Family Counselling Services 905.214.7363 | inbox@cfcsnet.ca | cornerstonefamilycounselling.com

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