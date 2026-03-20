InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Dissolvable Body Wash Tablets Useful for Traveling

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nina B. of Marietta, GA is the creator of the Travel Body Wash Melting Tablets, compact, pre-measured tablets formulated to dissolve upon contact with water that produce a cleansing solution comparable in function to traditional liquid body wash. The tablets function as a convenient alternative to standard liquid body wash and its packaging.Liquid hygiene products are widely used in both daily routines and travel contexts; however, they present several logistical challenges during transport. These include increased luggage weight, risk of leakage due to container failure or pressure changes, and regulatory constraints associated with liquid volumes in carry-on baggage. Additionally, standard bottles occupy significant space within luggage and limit packing efficiency.The tablet-based system addresses these limitations by utilizing a concentrated formulation in a solid state. Each tablet contains surfactants and cleansing agents compressed into a stable, round form. Upon exposure to water such as when placed on a wet cloth, sponge, or directly under a shower stream, the tablet undergoes dissolution and transitions into a foaming liquid suitable for cleaning.The tablets are typically packaged in lightweight, compact pouches to further improve storage efficiency and portability. Its portability and low mass make it suitable for applications such as air travel, camping, and other scenarios where space and weight constraints are a consideration. The dissolution process is designed to provide a controlled release of cleansing agents, allowing a single tablet to produce sufficient lather for individual use. This pre-portioned approach also contributes to consistency in usage and reduces over-application compared to free-pour liquid formats.Key features and benefits include:• Solid-to-Liquid Conversion Mechanism: Tablets dissolve upon contact with water to produce a foaming cleansing solution comparable to liquid body wash.• Compact and Lightweight Format: Reduces overall luggage weight and volume compared to traditional bottled products.• Leak Prevention: Eliminates risks associated with liquid spills or container failure during transport.• Pre-Measured Dosage: Each tablet provides a consistent, single-use quantity for reducing waste and improving usage control.• Travel Compliance: Solid format avoids restrictions associated with liquid volume limits in carry-on baggage.Travel Body Wash Melting Tablets offer a shift toward solid-format personal care solutions that emphasize portability, controlled usage, and reduce reliance on liquid packaging.Nina filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Travel Body Wash Melting Tablets. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Travel Body Wash Melting Tablets can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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