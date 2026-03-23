Oola Bowls® Launches New Spring Menu Ahead of National Açaí Bowl Day, Building on Rapid National Growth

We hear the same thing from customers everywhere. They want clean, better-for-you food that actually makes them feel good. That's been the real driver behind our growth.” — Joe Ferderbar, Co-Founder of Oola Bowls

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the fast-growing functional food QSR franchise known for its nutrient-dense açaí bowls and feel-good menu offerings, today announced the launch of its new Spring menu alongside its annual National Açaí Bowl Day celebration on Monday, April 6th. The seasonal rollout reinforces the brand’s commitment to "food that does more," serving up functional ingredients designed to fuel everyday wellness.The new Spring menu introduces a lineup of thoughtfully crafted bowls and beverages built around superfoods that serve key health functions such as gut health, hydration, muscle recovery, and total body balance. Each ingredient reflects Oola Bowls’ philosophy that food should not only taste great, but also actively support how people feel.The menu features a new Greek Yogurt Bowl made with nonfat Greek yogurt, serving up 10g of protein per small bowl, as well as a Strawberry Protein Coffee with 11g of protein per drink to power everyday mornings and afternoon pick-me-ups. Customers can also look forward to a new line of hydration-focused brews, made with flavored electrolytes—the perfect refreshing beverage for Summer.“At Oola, we put a lot of thought into every menu change we make,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-Founder of Oola Bowls. “People want food that fits into their actual life—something that fuels their day, supports how they feel, and still tastes great. The Spring menu is a direct response to that, and it's a big part of why we keep seeing the momentum we do.”Oola’s Spring menu launches on Monday, March 23rd, ahead of National Açaí Bowl Day on Monday, April 6th, a key moment for the brand and a chance to herald the start of the Spring and Summer seasons. To celebrate, Oola will host a nationwide in-store event on National Açaí Bowl Day, featuring buy-one-get-one free bowls and its new “Purple Spoon Giveaway,” where one customer at each participating location will win a year of free Oola Bowls. The annual event continues to grow as a cornerstone brand activation, driving customer engagement and reinforcing Oola’s community-first approach.This momentum comes amid a period of significant expansion for the brand, with stores operating in its home state of Pennsylvania as well as Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Maine, and Massachusetts. What began as a regional concept has quickly scaled into a national franchise, driven by a differentiated product platform and a simple, scalable operating model. Oola Bowls’ development pipeline includes continued growth throughout the East Coast and new expansion into the Midwest and Western U.S., including key markets in Ohio, Colorado, and Arizona.“We hear the same thing from customers everywhere. They want clean, better-for-you food that actually makes them feel good.” Ferderbar added. “That's been the real driver behind our growth. As we expand into new markets and keep building on the menu, the focus stays the same: great products, simple operations, and a brand people can connect with.”With its Spring menu launch and National Açaí Bowl Day celebration on April 6th, Oola Bowls is further solidifying its position as a leader in the functional food space, delivering on both innovation and experience as it continues to scale nationwide. To participate in the National Açaí Bowl Day festivities, find an Oola location near you About Oola BowlsOola Bowlsis a health-focused QSR franchise known for its high-pulp, nutrient-dense açaí bowls and functional menu offerings. Founded in 2018, the brand is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering communities through feel-good food. With a rapidly expanding footprint across the United States, Oola Bowls continues to redefine what it means to eat well.

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