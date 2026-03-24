Two Bird Wealth Strategies Announces Launch in Ann Arbor Following Strategic Rebrand

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Two Bird Wealth Strategies announces its official launch following a strategic rebrand and transition from its previous affiliation.

Our goal is to help clients make informed financial decisions as their lives evolve. Financial planning is most effective when it is aligned with a client’s goals, priorities, and long term outlook.” — Adam Finch

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Bird Wealth Strategies announces its official launch following a strategic rebrand and transition from its previous affiliation. Led by CEO and Senior Wealth Strategist, Adam Finch, the firm enters its next chapter with a continued focus on wealth management , retirement planning, and financial guidance for individuals, families, and business owners across Ann Arbor and Southeast Michigan.The transition to Two Bird Wealth Strategies reflects a refined vision centered on personalized planning, long term relationships, and independent financial advice designed to support clients through different stages of life.“Our transition to Two Bird Wealth Strategies represents more than a name change,” said Adam Finch, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessional and Founder of Two Bird Wealth Strategies. “It reflects our continued commitment to thoughtful financial planning and the flexibility to serve our clients in a way that aligns with their long term goals.”A Continued Commitment to Fiduciary Financial AdviceTwo Bird Wealth Strategies operates as a fiduciary financial advisory firm. Under a fiduciary standard, financial professionals are required to act in the best interests of their clients when providing advice.The firm provides integrated financial planning services that may include:• Wealth management• Retirement planning• Investment portfolio management• Tax aware financial strategy• Business succession planning• Estate planning coordinationBy taking a coordinated approach to planning, Two Bird Wealth Strategies works with clients to help align financial decisions with their broader long term objectives.Serving Ann Arbor and Surrounding CommunitiesBased in Ann Arbor, the firm serves individuals and families throughout Southeast Michigan, including Novi, Plymouth, Farmington Hills, Dexter, Saline, Northville, and surrounding communities.As home to the University of Michigan , Ann Arbor presents unique financial planning considerations. Two Bird Wealth Strategies works with professionals, business owners, and University of Michigan employees seeking guidance related to retirement planning, investment management, and long term financial strategy.The firm has experience working with employer sponsored retirement plans such as TIAA and Fidelity accounts and helping clients evaluate how those accounts may fit within a broader financial plan.A Thoughtful Approach to Wealth ManagementThe rebrand reflects the firm’s approach to financial planning, which focuses on helping clients make informed decisions about their finances over time.Areas of focus may include:• Retirement income planning• Tax aware investment planning• Multi generational wealth considerations• Risk management strategies• Long term financial planning“Our goal is to help clients make informed financial decisions as their lives evolve,” Finch said. “Financial planning is most effective when it is aligned with a client’s goals, priorities, and long term outlook.”Supporting Business Owners and Complex Planning NeedsIn addition to working with individuals and families, Two Bird Wealth Strategies also works with business owners and entrepreneurs across Michigan.Planning services may include business succession planning, executive compensation strategy, equity planning, and retirement coordination. These strategies can help business owners evaluate how personal financial planning intersects with business decisions and long term transition planning.Strengthening Community Roots Through RebrandingThe launch of Two Bird Wealth Strategies also reflects the firm’s ongoing connection to the Ann Arbor community. The firm remains locally focused and continues to prioritize long term relationships with clients and families throughout Southeast Michigan.While the firm’s name and structure have evolved, the team’s commitment to serving clients and the local community remains the same.“We are excited about this next chapter and the opportunity to continue working with clients throughout Ann Arbor and Southeast Michigan,” Finch said.About Two Bird Wealth StrategiesTwo Bird Wealth Strategies is an independent fiduciary financial advisory firm based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The firm provides wealth management, retirement planning, and financial advisory services to individuals, families, and business owners throughout Southeast Michigan.For more information, visit

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