Agenda Released for 42nd Annual Intl Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, Featuring Largest Program to Date and Expanded Agenda

Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine and BBI International, the event is the world’s largest gathering of ethanol industry stakeholders.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBI International and Ethanol Producer Magazine are pleased to announce the preliminary agenda for the 2026 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW), taking place June 2–4 in St. Louis, Missouri.This year’s agenda marks the largest program in event history, featuring expanded programming, more than 200 speakers and nearly 250 presentations. The program also includes three co-located events: the Sustainable Fuels Summit, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and the Ethanol 101 seminar. New this year, a fifth track has been added to better support the full scope of topics covered at the FEW.“The response to this year’s call for abstracts has been exceptional, resulting in a record-setting number of submissions and one of the most robust speaker lineups in the event’s history,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International. “The five-track program reflects the full scope of the industry, from core production and operations to emerging areas like AI, digitalization and advanced process control. This level of engagement underscores both the strength of the ethanol industry today and the innovation shaping its future.”The program includes nearly 250 presentations across five tracks:• Track 1: Production and Operations – Biological Processes• Track 2: Production and Operations – Mechanical Processes and Plant Control• Track 3: Coproducts and Product Diversification• Track 4: Leadership and Financial Management• Track 5: AI, Digitalization and Advanced Process ControlThe general session will take place Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., following breakfast at 8 a.m., and will include the fourth annual Women in Ethanol event at 8:30 a.m. led by Anna Simet, director of content and senior editor at BBI International. The session will open with welcome remarks from BBI International CEO Joe Bryan, followed by presentation of the High Octane Award, Award of Excellence and Distinguished Service Award. The program will also feature a keynote presentation and an industry executive roundtable discussion, with speakers to be announced.BBI International and Ethanol Producer Magazine will continue their tradition of recognizing industry leadership through these awards, with nominations open through April 24. The Women in Ethanol Award, sponsored by CTE Global, will also honor women making significant contributions to the industry. In addition, the FEW Kathy Bryan Memorial Scholarship program will award two $2,000 scholarships to ethanol plant employees or their immediate family members, supporting studies in ethanol and renewable energy fields. Applications are due May 4, and recipients will be recognized during the general session.To view the online agenda for the FEW and all co-located events, click here About Ethanol Producer MagazineNow in its 32nd year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry’s premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication of note throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary, and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

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