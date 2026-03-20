South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) briefs media on the recall of specific batches of Citro-Soda Regular, 24 Mar
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) will brief the media on the recall of specific batches of Citro-Soda Regular following a potential contamination risk identified at the Adcock Ingram Clayville manufacturing facility in Johannesburg.
The recall is limited to the affected batches of Citro Soda Regular produced at the Adcock Ingram Clayville facility, as outlined in the recall notice (Please refer to the attached listing. This information is also available on the SAHPRA website, and involves:
- Citro-Soda Regular 60 g
- Citro-Soda Regular 120 g
- Citro-Soda Regular 4 g x 30 Sachets
SAHPRA will outline the reasons for the recall, regulatory decision, and guidance to healthcare professionals and the public.
Media Briefing Details:
Date: Tuesday, 24 March 2026
Time: 9:30am
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria
Members of the media are encouraged to attend.
Media Enquiries:
Rodgers Baloyi
Communications and PR Manager
Cell: 072 432 6397
#GovZAUpdates
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