April is the Sweetest Month of the Year Thanks to The Annual Blueberry Festival at Keel Farms

Blueberry Festival Blueberry Festival Blueberry U-Pick

The four weekend event featuring the spring blueberry harvest, incredible food and activities for all ages is one of Tampa Bay’s most popular festivals.

There’s no other festival in Tampa Bay where you can take a camel ride, drink a blueberry cider, shop local vendors, have a great meal and leave with buckets of blueberries” — Clay Keel, Keel Farms President

PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keel Farms is excited to announce the 18th annual Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival will kick-off Saturday April 4, 2026. The Blueberry Festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in April (except for Easter Sunday April 5). It has become one of the most attended festivals for both Tampa Bay area residents and tourists.The Blueberry Festival spans the acreage of the Keel Farms property at 5210 W. Thonotosassa Road in Plant City, offering fun for the whole family amid the beautiful backdrop of the Keel + Curley Winery and farm.This family and pet friendly celebration of the blueberry harvest features local food trucks, craft vendors, a kids’ zone, bounce houses, camel rides, a petting zoo, blueberry shortcake eating competitions, u-pick blueberries, games, and special blueberry releases by Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Cider.“Our Blueberry Festival is our most popular event,” said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. “Many families have made this a springtime tradition, and we love welcoming them back every year. For newcomers, get ready to be blown away. There’s no other festival in Tampa Bay where you can take a camel ride, drink a blueberry cider, shop local vendors, have a great meal and leave with buckets of blueberries.”• Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road Plant City, FL (15 miles east of Tampa)• When: Sat/Sun: April 4, 11&12, 18&19, 25&26 (the festival takes a day of rest on Easter Sunday, April 5)• Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.• Blueberry U-Pick: Offered each day of the festival while supplies last and weather permits. Harvested pre-packaged blueberries will also be available for purchase by the pound.• Admission is free and on-site parking is $10.Water will be available along with food and drinks. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Buckets are provided for U-Pick, and no outside containers are permitted. For more information about everything Keel Farms has to offer visit KeelFarms.com and for festival information visit keelfarms.com/festivals . See images of past Blueberry Festivals here About Keel Farms:Keel Farms is home to Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.

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