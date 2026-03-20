Minister Willie Aucamp: Presidential title deed handover ceremony at uMzimkhulu

Your Excellency, the Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa

My colleagues, Ministers in the Cabinet

Premier Thami Ntuli

Mayor of the Umzimkhulu Municipality, Cllr Jabulile

To the Traditional Leaders present today, thank you for having us

Esteemed community leaders,

Representatives of the forestry sector,

Distinguished guests,

And most importantly, our proud land claimants and beneficiaries



Good morning,

Today is not just a ceremony. It is a moment of restoration, a recognition of resilience, and a celebration of justice long awaited. I am honoured as a member of the Government of National Unity, to participate and experience this milestone. This moment carries deep meaning. Itrepresents not only the restoration of land, but the restoration of dignity, identity, and opportunity.

Honourable President, I am sure I do not need to convince you about the weight and significance of this moment. Title deeds are more than just documents. They are instruments of empowerment, they signify ownership, legacy, roots and responsibility. They open doors that some had long given up on accessing. This presents a new future filled with hope and lots of opportunity. Not only for the title deed holders, but for future generations who will inherit this land, who will walk this land, who will work this land, and who will benefit from this land.

As we know, this land is currently under a long-term lease agreement, signed in 2001, between Government as represented by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment with Singisi Forest Products that has the responsibility of sustainably utilising the land while paying market-related rentals. These rentals, accruing interest over time, have already begun to deliver tangible financial benefits to you as rightful landowners. This arrangement has ensured that even during the lease period, you have been participants, this has also ensured that the land remains productive and continues to contribute to the forestry sector and the broader economy.

With the security of a profitable long term lease, there is a clear and structured pathway ahead. At the conclusion of this lease period, you will not only retain ownership of the land, but you will also have benefited of the increase in the value of the land. You will furthermore be positioned

to enter the forestry sector as independent participants. This creates a powerful opportunity for long-term planning, skills development, and strategic partnerships. This also requires that the community starts with capacitating itself to be positioned for this.

The forestry sector, as many of you know, remains a key contributor to rural development, job creation, and environmental sustainability, yet it still requires deeper inclusion. The inclusion of new entrants, especially landowners, is essential if we are to build a forestry industry that is inclusive, equitable, and representative of our nation. This is an ideal that the GNU is committed to and will drive for years to come.

You are the future of an inclusive forestry sector, which is one of the pillars of the Commercial Forestry Masterplan. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has been leading a process of implementing the Commercial Forestry Sector Masterplan. This Masterplan that was approved for implementation in 2020 is essentially the growth, investment and transformation plan for the sector.

Let me also emphasise the importance of unity and accountability. The success of this land restitution will depend on how well communities work together, how transparently resources are managed, and how decisions are made in the best interest of all beneficiaries.

Thank you to Singisi Forest Product who have consistently paid market-related rentals. The structured nature of this partnership demonstrates that responsible corporate conduct can coexist with transformation objectives.

To our new landowners, I encourage you to begin preparing today for the opportunities of tomorrow. Use the resources available to you, invest in knowledge and engage with government programmes. Build governance structures that are transparent and accountable, and most importantly, remain united in your vision for the future of your land.

In closing, let us remember that today is both an end and a beginning. It is the end of a long journey to reclaim what was lost. But it is also the beginning of a new journey, one of ownership, participation, and transformation.

Congratulations to all the land claimants. May this milestone inspire hope, progress, and lasting change.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates

