Government and industry reassure stable fuel supply and urge public not to panic-buy

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has noted with concern the circulation of statements and messages by certain organisations and individuals encouraging members of the public to rush to filling stations due to a perceived fuel shortage and anticipated fuel price increases.

The Department and Fuels Industry Association wish to firmly reiterate that South Africa’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term, and there is no basis for panic-buying.

While there may be isolated localised logistical challenges affecting the movement or availability of fuel in certain areas, these are operational in nature and do not constitute a national supply shortage. These issues are being actively managed through established industry and regulatory channels.

It is therefore incorrect and misleading to link such isolated domestic logistical matters to broader geopolitical developments. Such claims risk creating unnecessary alarm and confusion among the public.

Calls for the public to rush to the pumps are irresponsible. They place undue pressure on supply systems, congestion at service stations, and anxiety among consumers.

The Department calls all organisations, public representatives, commentators and social media users to act responsibly and to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative claims regarding fuel supply and fuel price developments.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue purchasing fuel in the normal course and to rely on official government communication for accurate and verified information.

Consumers who experience fuel-related challenges or wish to lodge complaints are encouraged to report these to fuel.complaints@dmpr.gov.za, enabling the department’s inspectors to respond and intervene where necessary.

The Department and the Fuels Industry Association will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any confirmed developments through official channels.

Enquiries:

Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788

Phila Mzamo

Cell: 066 423 2319

E-mail: communication@fuelsindustry.org.za

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