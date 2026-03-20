CARFAX Says Auto Pros Sets the Standards for Customer Care in Auto Repair

Award-Winning Gaithersburg Team at Airpark Auto Pros Award-Winning Management Team at Airpark Auto Pros Libertytown Team at Integrity Auto Pros

Auto Pros has been named 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center. This is the 5th year in a row Auto Pros has received the Top-Rated designation.

These service centers [speaking of Auto Pros] truly set the standards for customer care by establishing trust and transparency—the best of the best.” — Mike Liou, CARFAX

LIBERTYTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Pros has been named 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center. This is the 5th year in a row Auto Pros has received the Top-Rated designation. Through CARFAX independent verified reviews, Auto Pros has received 303 individual 5 Star Ratings from CARFAX members.

Mike Liou of CARFAX said Auto Pros “truly set the standards for customer care by establishing trust and transparency—the best of the best." Mike went on to say that “The Top-Rated distinction is based solely on verified ratings and reviews from CARFAX consumers.”

John Burley, owner of Auto Pros commented, “We truly value this distinction from such a time-honored and respected company as CARFAX, especially for the fifth year in a row. Our entire team strives to deliver the very best service to our customers—from the original Airpark Auto Pros location in Gaithersburg to our newest location in Libertytown, Integrity Auto Pros. Knowing that such a highly respected independent third-party has validated this directly with our customers is incredibly meaningful.”

About Airpark Auto Pros LLC

Auto Pros is an award-winning auto shop with locations in Gaithersburg, Maryland (Airpark Auto Pros) and Libertytown, MD (Integrity Auto Pros) providing high quality, certified auto services, maintenance, and upgrades for foreign and domestic vehicles. Highly trained and certified mechanics handle everything from basic brake pads to high-end electronic systems and full engine replacement. The company is known for providing exceptionally honest service and is a business of uncompromising integrity, ethics, and moral principles.



About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell—Show me the CARFAX®.

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