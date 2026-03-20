Virtual K-pop Group, PLAVE, Announces April Comeback with the Fourth Mini-Album, Caligo Pt. 2

Photo Credit: VLAST

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-pop virtual idol group, PLAVE , has announced the release of their fourth mini album, Caligo Pt. 2, to be released digitally on April 13th, and the physical album release to be on April 14th. The group announced it via their social media accounts on March 19th with a “Coming Soon” poster and a prologue video . Caligo Pt. 2 follows the group’s third mini-album, Caligo Pt. 1, which entered multiple music charts, including Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts after its release in February 2025.The album’s prologue video, which was shared along with the “Coming Soon” poster, teases the continuation of the storyline in PLAVE’s music video for “Dash” , the title track of Caligo Pt. 1. The video begins from the perspective of member YEJUN, showing him collapsed and covered in wounds, while MMMM, PLAVE’s official companion pixel character, look on with a worried and distressed expression. The video then shows a ruined city, where member HAMIN confronts Caligo, PLAVE’s archenemy in their universe's story. YEJUN disappears amid a glitch effect with MMMM, and he later regains consciousness in a mysterious space. YEJUN is then shown grasping a glowing crystal and sending a beam of light into the sky, followed by a sequence in which a signal connects to a computer with a sign “Connection Succeeded,” and a door opens. As a powerful beam descends from the sky, the logo of Caligo Pt. 2 appears, bringing the video to a close.Before announcing the new mini-album, PLAVE released the second single album, PLBBUU, in collaboration with Sanrio characters in November last year. The group also successfully concluded their first Asia tour with the encore concert, 2025 PLAVE Asia Tour ‘DASH: Quantum Leap Encore, on November 21st and 22nd at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, with both dates sold out as soon as the pre-sale ticket link for fan club members was opened. With this encore concert, PLAVE became the first virtual idol group to perform in and sell out two of South Korea's top five stadiums (KSPO DOME and Gocheok Sky Dome). Most recently, on March 12th, PLAVE celebrated their third debut anniversary with PLLI, their fandom, by holding a special live broadcast viewing event at 41 locations of CGV, a Korean movie theater chain. After concluding the live broadcast, which featured performances, games, and conversations, PLAVE surprised fans by revealing the comeback date through scenes from the “Dash” music video, making it an unforgettable anniversary for PLLI.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows such as Show Champion on MBC M and MBC every1, as well as on Show! Music Core, setting new benchmarks and cementing their status in K-pop and music history.Caligo Pt. 1 released in February 2025 reached over 11 million entire accumulated streams within a day of release on South Korea’s streaming platform Melon and received two major achievements on the platform for entering the Billions Club, which is given to artists who have recorded more than a billion streams accumulatively since their debut, as well as being the best millions streaming album within 24 hours. Six days after the album's release, PLAVE’s cumulative streaming number surpassed two billion, and that number continues to grow each day. The title track “Dash” from Caligo Pt. 1 granted the group’s first entry to Billboard’s Global 200 chart, and four tracks from the album were also on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart. All of these outstanding achievements only continue to prove the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential.

PLAVE 4th Mini Album 'Caligo Pt.2' Prologue

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