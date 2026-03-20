New Crime Thriller A Lesser Evil Explores the Dangerous Line Between Justice and Calculated Revenge

Author Richard Hirschhorn’s Upcoming Novel Reframes the Classic Detective Story With a Dark, Patient Revenge at Its Core

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:The upcoming crime novel A Lesser Evil by Richard Hirschhorn invites readers into a tense and morally complex story where justice and revenge collide. While the novel begins with the familiar structure of a detective investigation, the deeper narrative reveals something more unsettling. Beneath the surface lies a carefully constructed tale of revenge that unfolds with patience and chilling precision.Inspired by the old saying that revenge is a dish best eaten cold, A Lesser Evil explores what happens when anger is not acted on immediately but instead allowed to grow into something deliberate and calculated. The story challenges the traditional boundaries of a detective procedural by shifting the focus toward the emotional and psychological motivations that drive revenge.Rather than simply following investigators solving a case, the novel gradually reveals how personal motives, hidden resentments, and long-held grievances shape the course of justice. Hirschhorn crafts a narrative that forces readers to question the difference between right and wrong, and whether seeking revenge can ever truly be justified.With its suspenseful pacing and morally layered storytelling, A Lesser Evil delivers a crime thriller that examines how easily the pursuit of justice can transform into something darker.Key Highlights:• A crime thriller that blends detective investigation with a powerful, revenge-driven narrative• Explores the psychological tension behind calculated and patient revenge• Challenges the traditional structure of detective fiction by focusing on motive and moral conflict• Written with a suspenseful tone that keeps readers questioning the true meaning of justice• A thought-provoking story that examines the thin line between lawful justice and personal retributionAbout the Author:Richard Hirschhorn is the author of several novels spanning multiple genres, including crime, suspense, and literary fiction. Known for creating stories that combine gripping narratives with thought-provoking themes, Hirschhorn explores complex human motivations and moral dilemmas through his writing. His body of work reflects a talent for weaving suspenseful plots with deeper reflections on justice, revenge, and human nature.

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