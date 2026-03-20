VitalPBX Receives 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

VitalPBX 2026 telephony of the year award

VitalPBX announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VitalPBX as a recipient of a 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Receiving the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award is a great honor for our team.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VitalPBX as a recipient of a 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

This recognition highlights VitalPBX’s commitment to delivering a powerful, flexible, and innovative communications platform for businesses, service providers, and call centers worldwide. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern business communications, VitalPBX offers a complete ecosystem that includes advanced PBX capabilities, call center tools, WebRTC solutions, reporting, high availability, and scalable deployment options.

“Receiving the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award is a great honor for our team,” said Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO of VitalPBX. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and to providing our customers with a communications platform that is reliable, feature-rich, and built for real-world business needs. We are proud to help organizations improve the way they connect, collaborate, and grow.”

VitalPBX has continued to stand out in the business communications market by combining enterprise-grade features with ease of use and deployment flexibility. Its growing ecosystem, including solutions for call center management, reporting, browser-based communications, and business continuity, enables organizations to adapt quickly to changing communication requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.

“I am honored to recognize VitalPBX with a 2026 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, VitalPBX has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from VitalPBX.”

The winners of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is a unified communications platform designed to help businesses, call centers, and service providers streamline communications with advanced PBX features, collaboration tools, security, and scalability. With a robust ecosystem that includes call center applications, WebRTC capabilities, high availability, and multi-tenant support, VitalPBX empowers organizations to build efficient and modern communication environments.

For more information, visit www.vitalpbx.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has provided unbiased coverage of the converged communications space. For more information, visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. TMC’s live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver strong visibility, while custom lead generation programs and webinars help create steady sales opportunities. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com

and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

TMC Contact

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com

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