Jeff Kagan Helps Executives and Sales Teams Succeed in the New AI Era

Industry Analyst

Renowned Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor explains how AI is transforming the competitive landscape, and how organizations can win

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.” — Dick Martin, Exec VP AT&T (retired)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor Jeff Kagan is now booking keynote speaking engagements, panel discussions, and executive sessions, both virtual and in-person, to help people and organizations better understand and succeed in the rapidly evolving AI -driven marketplace.Kagan is widely recognized for his expertise across artificial intelligence, wireless, telecom, pay TV, and emerging technologies. Through his work as a strategic advisor, he helps leadership teams, sales organizations, employees, and customers understand how AI is reshaping industries, redefining competition, and transforming customer relationships.UNDERSTANDING AI IS NO LONGER OPTIONALWhile some executives and employees have begun developing AI expertise, many organizations still lag behind.“Do your senior executives, staff, and sales teams understand how AI is transforming your industry, your company, and every role within it?” Kagan asks. “If they do, they can build stronger, long-term customer relationships. If they don’t, they risk falling behind.”As automation accelerates and workforce expectations shift, Kagan emphasizes adaptability as a key differentiator.“As workforce needs evolve, only the most adaptable and informed professionals will thrive,” he says. “Now is the time to sharpen your skills and become indispensable.”HELPING ORGANIZATIONS NAVIGATE A COMPLEX AI LANDSCAPEDespite rapid advancements, many organizations remain in the early stages of understanding AI’s full impact.Kagan bridges this gap by translating complex concepts into clear, practical insights that executives and sales teams can immediately apply.“Your customers are looking for guidance in this fast-changing environment,” Kagan notes. “If your team isn’t ready to lead those conversations, someone else will.”TAILORED KEYNOTES FOR EXECUTIVES AND SALES TEAMSKagan’s presentations are designed to:• Simplify complex AI concepts for non-technical audiences• Equip sales teams to better serve and advise customers• Help executives identify risks and opportunities• Inspire confidence and forward-thinking leadershipDrawing on more than four decades of experience, Kagan offers a unique perspective shaped by his background in sales and his long tenure as an Industry Analyst and advisor.A TRUSTED VOICE FOR OVER 40 YEARSSince becoming an Industry Analyst in 1985, Kagan has provided insight into evolving technologies, market trends, and competitive dynamics.He has written thousands of columns and appeared in numerous media interviews, helping audiences understand major shifts across telecom, wireless, AI, and emerging technologies.In his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, former AT&T Executive Vice President Dick Martin wrote: “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”BOOK JEFF KAGANOrganizations can engage Kagan for:• Executive briefings• Annual sales kickoffs• Quarterly business reviews• Leadership summits• Virtual and in-person eventsHe regularly presents to Board of Directors meetings, senior leadership teams, marketing staff, employees, and customer groups, delivering both large-scale keynotes and more intimate strategy sessions.ABOUT JEFF KAGANJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based ICT Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, consultant, influencer, and keynote speaker . He advises CEOs, CMOs, CAIOs, and senior leadership teams on how to navigate disruption in the AI era.For more than 40 years, Kagan has delivered expert analysis on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors.He is known for translating complex technology trends into clear, actionable insights for executives, investors, employees, and customers.A sampling of commentary, columns, and media coverage can be found by searching Google News and Google All for “Jeff Kagan”.CONTACT INFORMATIONJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan MEDIA & ANALYST RELATIONSMedia outlets may use this commentary in coverage of this story.Companies interested in including Kagan in their Industry Analyst Relations programs are encouraged to inquire via email.# # #

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