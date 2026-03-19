NSF invests $11M to expand AI professional development for K-12 teachers nationwide

The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced an $11 million award to the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) in furtherance of the executive order on "Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth." The award will launch Artificial Intelligence Professional Development (PD) Weeks: CS Foundations for Creating with AI, a multistate initiative that will prepare thousands of K-12 educators to teach foundational computer science (CS) and AI at scale, strengthening educator capacity and expanding high-quality AI learning opportunities nationwide.

"Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sector of our economy, and American students must be prepared not just to use AI, but to understand it and create with it," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. "This investment will equip thousands of educators with the tools needed to bring AI and computer science into the classroom, turning the Executive Order into action and preparing the next generation to become innovators, builders and leaders. We are thinking beyond AI towards what the White House calls the 'Future of Intelligence.' "

Over the next two years, AI PD Weeks will operate in Indiana, South Carolina, Minnesota, New Jersey, Iowa, Illinois and at least three additional states. The project will directly support approximately 2,500–3,000 teachers. Based on conservative estimates of 200 students per teacher, this investment is expected to expand enhanced AI and CS learning opportunities to 500,000-600,000 students.

The model combines intensive, strand-based summer professional development with sustained community support through established state and local networks. This structure creates a scalable infrastructure for rapidly expanding AI teaching capacity while maintaining instructional quality.

Through participation in AI PD Weeks and ongoing support, teachers will:

Deepen knowledge of core CS concepts, such as data, algorithms, abstraction and systems, and understand how they underpin AI tools and systems.

Increase confidence in designing age-appropriate lessons and projects in which students use, build and critique AI systems.

Expand classroom integration of AI-related content across CS courses and, where appropriate, other subject areas.

The project includes a robust research component to examine how teachers integrate AI concepts, tools, and ethical considerations into instruction when supported by intensive professional learning and sustained community.

"AI is arriving in classrooms faster than AI literacy — and that gap is growing. Computer science provides the foundation students need to truly understand AI, and CS teachers are uniquely positioned to close that gap," said Jake Baskin, CSTA executive director. "Through AI PD Weeks, CSTA equips educators with the knowledge and instructional strategies to move students beyond passive AI use toward deeper understanding, critical thinking, and meaningful creation."

By investing in educator preparation and classroom-ready AI instruction, NSF is strengthening America's ability to innovate and compete in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. This initiative expands the domestic talent pipeline and builds instructional expertise nationwide, ensuring students gain practical skills and foundational knowledge that will serve them across industries and careers.