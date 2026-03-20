Arsenal Credit Union Names John Kren as Chief Financial Officer

John Kren Headshot

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arsenal Credit Union has named John Kren as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, he will oversee accounting, finance, asset liability management (ALM) and budgeting, helping to guide the organization’s financial foundation.

Kren brings extensive financial and regulatory experience to the credit union, including 17 years as a Principal Examiner with the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), where he examined institutions ranging from $157,000 to $7 billion in assets. Before his regulatory work, he served as a controller for a wholesale company and worked in public accounting.

Kren is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Information Security Auditor (CISA) and Certified in Governance of Information Technology (CGEIT). He holds two Bachelor of Science degrees from Old Dominion University. One in finance and the other a double major in accounting and economics, as well as an MBA in marketing and brand management from the College of William & Mary.

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About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by employees of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 30,000 members across the St. Louis metropolitan area. With more than $400 million in assets, it ranks among the top ten credit unions in Missouri.

Headquartered in Arnold, Missouri, with branches in Webster Groves, Florissant and Swansea, Illinois, Arsenal offers in-person, online and digital banking solutions while fostering financial independence and supporting the communities it serves.

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