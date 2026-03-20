SignalHire Reveals Cold Calling Is Not Dead: Direct Phone Outreach Achieves 8x Higher Response Rates Than Email

New analysis of B2B sales data exposes the email-only myth, showing verified direct dials as the defining variable between reps who reach senior buyers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignalHire , the B2B contact intelligence platform serving over 850 million professional profiles worldwide, today released analysis showing that direct phone outreach achieves response rates up to 8x higher than cold email in enterprise sales. These results directly contradict the common narrative that phone-based prospecting is dead, confirming verified direct dial access as the most under-leveraged competitive differentiator in outbound sales.The numbers are clear: cold email response rates decreased from 8.5% in 2019 to 4-5% in 2026. As a well-trained caller with a relevant hook has conversations with prospects, direct phone calls to validated mobile numbers convert at 6.7% per connected call to a meeting while cold email converts between 4-5% per email sent. That disparity measures different things, but the strategic insight remains the same: phone makes conversations that email does not.Key Findings- Direct phone outreach vs cold email: up to 8x response rate advantage in enterprise sales (SignalHire analysis)- 57% opt to be contacted over phone as closing channel (industry data, 2025, 10M+ B2B sales calls)- 82% of B2B buyers accept meetings with a prepared caller who calls them directly (industry research, 2025)- Some 70-80% of calls on the main lines of companies are blocked by gatekeepers before a prospecting sales rep reaches a decision-maker (2025 sales research)- Phone numbers at the point of search are verified in real time and accuracy can be as high as 80% on returned numbers (SignalHire platform data)- 50% of competitive B2B deals go to the first vendor responding to a buying signal (industry research, 2025)“The emailing-only narrative has turned into its own trap,” SignalHire’s research team said. “Sales reps gravitated towards email as phone felt harder. But phone was not really harder because it was a different channel. It was the data. Most reps are unable to verify the direct dials, hence they never get through. It's not the channel itself that has competitive advantage. It is in having the number."Why Direct Dials Change the EquationThe gatekeeper barrier is the first structural solution that phone-first outreach solves. Company mainlines run through receptionists and automated systems, while gatekeepers prevent an estimated 70 to 80 percent of calls from ever reaching decision makers. A verified direct mobile goes through every single layer of that system. The call goes to the person.Speed is the second variable. As much as 50% of competitive B2B deals are won by the first vendor to respond to a buying trigger. A rep who hunts down a decision-maker’s direct number within minutes of a trigger event, a pricing page visit, a funding announcement, or an employee leaving the company has a structural speed advantage over a team waiting 48 hours for an email response that doesn’t come.The volume limitation on email has also changed the competitive landscape. Vendors who chase the same accounts flood B2B inboxes with dozens of near-identical outreach attempts. A call to a mobile from a well-prepared caller is, for most senior buyers, truly. 57% of C-level executives prefer the phone as their first contact channel, not because they are nostalgic for it but because from a relevant call is better than filtering through 40 cold emails.The Accuracy Differentiator: 80% on Returned NumbersSignalHire Phone Number Finder checks your contact data at the time of search, not at a historical database update. The phone will be 80% accurate on returned numbers. Fake numbers that are unverifiable in real time are not returned. This prevents rep time being wasted on orphan lines and reallocated numbers that generate false positive activity in CRM systems. The browser add-on returns a verified direct dial for any LinkedIn profile in five seconds or less, and does not need you to send a connection request or use your InMail credit.For account-based campaign running teams, bulk phone-finder takes care of list-scale enrichment. Upload a CSV list of your target accounts with LinkedIn URLs, name plus company combinations, or email addresses. SignalHire delivers verified direct dials for each matched profile in its, 850M+ database, in a matter of minutes instead of days of hand research.About SignalHireSignalHire is a B2B contact intelligence platform providing access to over 850 million verified professional profiles. The platform serves sales, recruiting, and marketing teams globally through its database, browser extension, API, Phone Number Finder, and Email Sequences.Media ContactEmail: press@signalhire.comWebsite: https://www.signalhire.com Blog: https://blog.signalhire.com

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