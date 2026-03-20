Arsenal Credit Union Names James Versaw as Chief Operating Officer

James Versaw Headshot

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arsenal Credit Union has named James Versaw as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, he will oversee branches, the member contact center and card services, leading operational strategy and enhancing the overall member experience.

Versaw brings more than 15 years of experience working with credit unions, partnering with more than 80 institutions ranging from $10 million to $2.3 billion in assets. Recently, he served as Vice President of Client Experience for a large CUSO. His background also includes leadership roles at Honor Credit Union, a $1-billion-plus institution, as well as extensive consulting work supporting credit unions across the country. Throughout his career, Versaw has managed more than 40 credit union conversions and mergers. He attended Western Michigan University.

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About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by employees of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 30,000 members across the St. Louis metropolitan area. With more than $400 million in assets, it ranks among the top ten credit unions in Missouri.

Headquartered in Arnold, Missouri, with branches in Webster Groves, Florissant and Swansea, Illinois, Arsenal offers in-person, online and digital banking solutions while fostering financial independence and supporting the communities it serves.

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