Neology Appoints Lisa Berry to Executive Management Team as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global leader in smart mobility solutions, announced today that Lisa Berry has joined the company’s Executive Management Team as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective Monday, March 23, 2026. Berry will report directly to Brad Feldmann, Chief Executive Officer, and will lead Neology’s global legal, compliance, and governance functions.In her role, Berry will be responsible for overseeing all legal affairs, including global commercial contracts and strategic partnerships, corporate governance and securities compliance, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, data privacy, regulatory and governmental compliance, and global employment matters. She will also serve as a key strategic advisor to the executive leadership team and Board of Directors, supporting Neology’s continued growth, operational execution, and long-term value creation.Berry brings more than 30 years of global legal and operational experience across a broad range of technology industries, including semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, networking and telecommunications hardware and software, SaaS and web-based services, professional and consulting services, gaming and virtual reality, cleantech, and proprietary and open-source software and media/adtech. Her career spans organizations at every stage of maturity, from venture-backed startups and newly public companies to established, multibillion-dollar public enterprises.Most recently, Berry served as General Counsel of GumGum, Inc. Prior to that, she held senior legal leadership roles at Tellme Networks, Juniper Networks, KLA Tencor, LSI Logic (now Broadcom), and Docker. Her experience includes significant, hands-on responsibility for global commercial agreements, M&A transactions, corporate governance, securities regulation and compliance, export and governmental compliance—including work in classified environments—intellectual property, privacy, and global employment matters. She has also led cross-functional teams and complex projects in fast-paced, international organizations and has extensive experience working with senior management teams, boards of directors, and charitable foundations.“Lisa’s depth of experience across complex, global technology businesses and her proven ability to operate as a strategic partner to executive leadership make her an exceptional addition to Neology’s executive team,” said Brad Feldmann, Chief Executive Officer of Neology. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to execute on our growth strategy, deliver for our customers, and strengthen our global operations.”Berry holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law and an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Miami.About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

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