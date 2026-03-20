Workshop 344 Introduces a New Aspirational Vision for Downtown Boca Raton in a Cinematic Mini-Documentary Series

A RESIDENT COLLECTIVE FOCUSED ON 344+ ACRES OF PLACEMAKING IN DOWNTOWN BOCA RATON

Workshop 344 invites residents, stakeholders, and new city leaders to engage with its vision and help shape the future of Downtown Boca Raton.

This is not about division, it’s about direction. Boca Raton is at a pivotal moment, with an opportunity to align around a shared vision for downtown that reflects the community’s values and voices.” — Andrea Levine O’Rourke

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Boca Raton prepares for a new mayor and city council following the March 10 municipal election, Workshop 344 has released a cinematic new video reimagining the future of Downtown Boca Raton and inviting the community to help shape what comes next.At a moment of heightened civic engagement, the video reflects a growing citywide call for more thoughtful, connected, and people-centered planning. Residents turned out in historic numbers this election cycle, signaling a clear desire for a more intentional approach to growth, development, and quality of life.Workshop 344 is an all-volunteer, citizen-led collective focused on the 344 acres of Boca Raton’s Community Redevelopment Area. Through storytelling and advocacy, the group champions a vision centered on walkability, placemaking, cultural vibrancy, safety, and long-term economic vitality.The newly released mini-documentary builds on Workshop 344’s first inspiration piece, which highlighted key corridors including East Palmetto Park Road. This second installment expands the conversation, introducing bold ideas such as enhanced connectivity through a potential downtown connector bridge, improved pedestrian experiences, and a more cohesive urban fabric focused on elevating the human experience.Presented in a cinematic, visually engaging format, the video is designed to both inspire and inform, offering a compelling glimpse into what Downtown Boca Raton could become through collaborative, forward-thinking planning.Workshop 344 invites residents, stakeholders, and incoming city leadership to engage with the vision and participate in shaping the next chapter of Downtown Boca Raton.Series II: 11-minute mini-Doc "Beautiful Boca Raton"

Workshop 344 Downtown Boca Raton: Mini-Doc Series II: "Beautiful Boca Raton"

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