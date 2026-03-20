Quechan Casino Resort Welcomes David Spade On Friday July 17th

Quechan Casino Resort David Spade

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quechan Casino Resort is proud to welcome David Spade to Quechan Casino Resort Event Center on Saturday, July 17th at 8pm.Spade first rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s, where his sharp wit and memorable characters made him a fan favorite. Following his time on SNL, he became a sitcom star on Just Shoot Me!, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his role as sarcastic assistant Dennis Finch. He later starred in hit television series including Rules of Engagement and 8 Simple Rules.Spade has also enjoyed a successful film career, appearing in comedies such as Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Joe Dirt, Benchwarmers, Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.In addition to television and film, Spade continues to tour the country performing stand-up comedy at theaters and major venues. He also co-hosts the popular comedy podcast Fly on the Wall with fellow comedian Dana Carvey, where the two share behind-the-scenes stories and interview legendary comedians and entertainers.For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.Located in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 15 table games, and a 10-table live poker room, along with year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 162 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.For more information, visit playqcr.com.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

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