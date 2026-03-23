Baton Rouge Student Awarded $1,500 ‘Most Creative’ Scholarship from Dudley DeBosier

Scholarship winner Logan Michael McCarthy

Logan Michael McCarthy honored for innovative distracted driving awareness video inspired by personal experience.

It is an honor to be selected by Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers as their ‘Most Creative’ scholarship recipient. I thank God that in my own way I can contribute to road safety.” — Logan Michael McCarthy

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has awarded Logan Michael McCarthy of Denham Springs the $1,500 “Most Creative” Scholarship as part of its 2026 “For the Future” Scholarship program.

A 20-year-old sophomore at Southeastern Louisiana University, Logan is pursuing a pre-medical double major in Integrative Biology and Chemistry with a focus on biochemistry. His long-term goal is to become a pediatric oncologist.

Logan’s creative video campaign addressed distracted driving through a lens shaped by personal experience. After witnessing a serious crash shortly after he began driving — and knowing his uncle lost his life to a drunk driving incident — Logan understands firsthand the life-altering consequences of unsafe driving.

“It is an honor to be selected by Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers as their ‘Most Creative’ scholarship recipient,” Logan said. “I thank God that in my own way I can contribute to road safety.”

“Logan’s creativity immediately caught our attention,” said Chad Dudley, Founding Partner of Dudley DeBosier. “By using an unexpected and memorable moment, he reminded viewers how quickly a distracted decision behind the wheel can change everything.”

The scholarship program challenges Louisiana students to create original videos discouraging texting and driving, accompanied by essays reflecting on the importance of road safety. Winners receive financial assistance to support tuition and educational expenses.

This year’s Baton Rouge-area winners also include Tafari Beard Jr. of Zachary, who won the $4,444 Grand Prize, and Maliyah Davis of Gonzales, recipient of the $1,000 People’s Choice Scholarship.

By spotlighting students like Logan, Dudley DeBosier aims to inspire safer habits and lasting cultural change throughout Louisiana.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is a Louisiana-based personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals and families who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a team of experienced attorneys and a client-focused approach, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury and workers’ compensation matters statewide. For more information, visit Dudley DeBosier’s website or follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates on community initiatives and firm news.

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