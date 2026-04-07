ricRACK of New Orleans Announces First Annual RE-Makers Market & Silent Auction for Earth Day 2026

ricRACK, a nonprofit dedicated to textile recycling and creative reuse, announces its first annual RE-Makers Market and RE-Use Silent Auction. The RE-Makers Market will feature a selection of upcycled goods created by local artists and designers who incorporate sustainability into their work. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities, including a kids’ sewing and crafting table and an adult hand-sewing and mending booth. In addition, guests are invited to participate in a Textile Recycling Exhibit and Drop-Off Booth. The average American throws away 81 lbs of unwanted clothing a year…..and most don’t know that clothing sitting in the landfill creates air, water, and land pollution.

ricRACK hosts its first RE-Makers Market and RE-Use Silent Auction on April 22 in New Orleans, featuring upcycled goods and textile recycling workshops.

We hope seeing these creations entices others to think about their consumer habits, and opt for buying existing or secondhand, before purchasing something new” — Alison Parker, Founder

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ricRACK , a nonprofit dedicated to textile recycling and creative reuse, announces its first annual RE-Makers Market and RE-Use Silent Auction, taking place on Wednesday, April 22, at 321 Burgundy Street in the French Quarter.Held in celebration of Earth Day, the event will run from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will bring together community members, artists, and sustainability advocates for an afternoon focused on creativity, education, and environmental awareness. Founder Alison Parker states, “the average American throws away 81 lbs of unwanted clothing a year…..and most don’t know that clothing sitting in the landfill creates air, water, and land pollution. We hope raising awareness and sharing skills can significantly reduce waste and environmental damage”.The RE-Makers Market will feature a selection of upcycled goods created by local artists and designers who incorporate sustainability into their work. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities, including a kids’ sewing and crafting table and an adult hand-sewing and mending booth. In addition, guests are invited to participate in a Textile Recycling Exhibit and Drop-Off Booth.A silent auction will be held during the event, featuring pieces from local designers including Monique Motil, Oliver Manhattan, and Carolina Gallop. Each designer has been tasked with creating original work using materials sourced from ricRACK’s donated textile inventory. Says Mrs. Parker, “For 5 years now, the best of the best creatives of New Orleans, come out at Earth Day to share their RE-use skills and imagination. We hope seeing these creations entices others to think about their consumer habits, and opt for buying existing or secondhand, before purchasing something new”.The event is open to the public and intended for attendees of all ages. For more information about the RE-Makers Market and RE-Use Silent Auction, or to learn more about ricRACK’s programs, please visit www.ricracknola.com About ricRACK:ricRACK is a New Orleans-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on sewing education and textile recycling. It operates a creative reuse shop, offering donated fabric and clothing from the community and film/TV industry at affordable prices while teaching sewing skills and hosting textile recycling days to divert waste from landfills. Founded in 2012, the organization aims to reduce the environmental impact of clothing waste while providing a welcoming and inclusive space for the creative community. They accept donations to support their classes and the RE-use shop, and offer studio rentals for independent projects.

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