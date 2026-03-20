Warehouse Spaces Unveils Redesigned Website, Making Industrial Real Estate Easier to Navigate

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Warehouse Spaces has relaunched its website with a cleaner, more intuitive experience for businesses searching industrial and warehouse space across the U.S.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leasing a warehouse has never been simple, but finding one shouldn't be hard. Warehouse Spaces has relaunched its website with a sharper focus on the experience that matters most: getting businesses into the right space, fast.Warehouse Spaces, a national industrial real estate platform operated by Akimoto Ventures LLC, has launched a fully redesigned version of its website at warehousespaces.com . The update reflects a renewed commitment to user experience, bringing together property search, transparent pricing, expert broker access, and market intelligence in a cleaner, more intuitive interface.The redesigned platform allows businesses to search warehouse and industrial space from 10,000 to over one million square feet across more than 20 major U.S. markets, spanning the West Coast, Midwest, Northeast, and South. Listings display full pricing detail upfront, including monthly and annual rates per square foot, so users can compare options without chasing down a broker for basic numbers.Central to the experience is Warehouse Spaces' free local broker service. Users can request a personalized availability report, connect with a local industrial expert, and have a dedicated broker negotiate on their behalf,at no cost to the tenant. The platform's brokers have consistently secured 10–15% off list prices and one to two months of free rent on qualifying leases.The revamped site also consolidates the company's growing library of market resources, including quarterly U.S. industrial market reports, lease negotiation guides, and explainers on topics from NNN leases to cold storage, making it a practical reference for any business navigating a commercial real estate decision.Trusted by thousands of companies nationwide, Warehouse Spaces positions itself as an impartial resource, one that works for the tenant, not the landlord. The redesign reinforces that mission by making every part of the search and leasing process more transparent and accessible from the first click.About Warehouse SpacesWarehouse Spaces is a national industrial real estate platform operated by Akimoto Ventures LLC. The company connects businesses of all sizes with warehouse and industrial space for lease or purchase across the United States, providing a free, impartial broker service backed by local market experts.Businesses looking to lease or purchase industrial space can request a free availability report or speak with a local expert at warehousespaces.com or by calling (866) 980-0606.

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