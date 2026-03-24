Rising 19-Year-Old Race Driver Seeks Strategic Sponsors for 2026 Season

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connor Willis, a 19-year-old American racing driver competing in the United Kingdom, is seeking brand partners for the 2026 racing season as he advances through the European single-seater ladder toward Formula One.Through sponsorship, partner brands will gain international exposure across live race events, digital platforms, and premium hospitality experiences.Willis began racing at age 12 in karting, quickly establishing himself as a front-running competitor with a second-place finish in his first national championship. At 15, he transitioned to race cars, qualifying on pole position and winning his debut race weekend. Focused on pursuing a professional career, he graduated high school early and relocated to the United Kingdom to compete in Formula Ford, one of the world’s leading development series for emerging drivers.During his 2025 rookie season, Willis secured a race victory and multiple podium finishes while competing against top international talent.The 2026 season will see Willis compete at several of the United Kingdom’s most recognized circuits, each drawing significant live and digital audiences:April 25–26 Silverstone GP Circuit, Silverstone — Estimated attendance: 20,000–30,000+May 23–25Oulton Park, Cheshire — Estimated attendance: 10,000–20,000+June 27–28Donington Park, Leicestershire — Estimated attendance: 15,000–25,000+August 1–2Silverstone GP Circuit, Silverstone — Estimated attendance: 20,000–30,000+August 15–16Snetterton 300, Norfolk — Estimated attendance: 10,000–15,000+September 5–6Donington Park, Leicestershire — Estimated attendance: 15,000–25,000+September 26–27Brands Hatch GP, Kent — Estimated attendance: 20,000–30,000+Sponsorship OpportunitiesBrands partnering with Connor Willis gain:• Logo placement on race car, suit, and helmet• Exposure through race broadcasts, livestreams, and social media• VIP race hospitality and paddock access for clients and guests• Association with a rising American driver competing internationallyFor sponsorship inquiries:Connor WillisConnorWillisRacing.cominfo@ConnorWillisRacing.com

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