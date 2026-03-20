Absolute Digital Media Wins Best Integrated Paid Media Campaign at the UK Paid Media Awards 2026

Regulated-sector specialist recognised for its integrated paid search, paid social, and display strategy delivered for UK radiator manufacturer Stelrad.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media (ADM), one of the UK's leading digital marketing agencies for regulated industries, has won the Best Integrated Paid Media Campaign award at the UK Paid Media Awards 2026, held on 17 March at the London Hilton Paddington. The award recognises ADM's paid media strategy for Stelrad, the UK's leading radiator manufacturer, and marks another milestone in the agency's 18-year track record of delivering measurable results in complex, competitive sectors.

About the Campaign

ADM built and executed an integrated paid media strategy for Stelrad that connected paid search, paid social, and display into a cohesive, commercially-focused programme. Rather than treating channels in isolation, the campaign was designed to work as a unified system, delivering consistent audience messaging across touchpoints while maintaining the flexibility to optimise performance at channel level. The result was a strategy that drove measurable commercial impact and demonstrated how joined-up paid media thinking can outperform single-channel approaches, even in traditionally offline-led sectors.

The UK Paid Media Awards, run by Don't Panic Events and accredited Outstanding by the Independent Awards Standards Council, recognise merit-based excellence across campaigns, teams, and individuals in paid advertising. Winners are selected on the strength of strategy, execution, and results, not sponsorship.

"Winning this award is a reflection of the quality of people we have at ADM and the trust Stelrad placed in us. Integrated campaigns only work when the strategy is tight and the execution is relentless, and that's exactly what our team delivered. I'm incredibly proud."

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO, Absolute Digital Media

"This one means a lot. Integrated paid media is genuinely difficult to get right, and to have that recognised at a national level is a great moment for the whole team. It's the kind of win that reinforces why we do things the way we do."

Luke Kyte, Managing Director, Absolute Digital Media

About Absolute Digital Media

Founded in 2008 by Ben Austin, Absolute Digital Media is a multi-award-winning digital marketing agency specialising in regulated industries including iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, and adult sectors. With offices in London, Essex, and Dubai, ADM serves clients who require a combination of deep sector expertise and consistent, measurable performance. This latest award brings ADM's total industry accolades to over 175, spanning SEO, paid media, and digital strategy.



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