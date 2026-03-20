New York Workers' Comp Attorney Warns: March 20 Electronic Mandate Gives Insurers a New Weapon to Deny Medical Care

Tomack Law - Win Your Workers’ Comp Claim in New York

The NY WCB now requires electronic RFA-2 filings. Tomack Law warns injured workers that insurers can use this transition to suspend benefits faster than ever.

Insurance companies will absolutely use this mandate to delay critical medical treatment. If you have an active claim, you need a private litigator monitoring the carrier's actions.” — David Tomack, Founder, Tomack Law PLLC

MOUNT KISCO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting today, March 20, 2026, the New York State Workers' Compensation Board will officially require all Requests for Further Action (Form RFA-2) to be filed electronically. Paper forms will no longer be accepted or processed. This administrative shift, which comes just weeks after the WCB reopened its Queens office for in-person appointments, directly impacts insurance carriers, employers, and every individual with an active workers' compensation case in the state.While the transition aims to modernize the system, it introduces immediate risks for unrepresented claimants. Form RFA-2 is the exact mechanism insurance carriers use to petition the Board to suspend wage benefits or dispute medical care. This new electronic mandate allows insurers to file these aggressive actions faster than ever before. Injured workers navigating a workers comp claim New York without aggressive legal representation may suddenly find their medical care stalled or checks interrupted by a rapid-fire digital filing they are entirely unprepared to defend against."The Workers' Compensation Board's digital mandate is a procedural update, but insurance companies will absolutely use it to delay approvals for critical medical treatment," said David Tomack, founder of Tomack Law. "Injured workers should not be the ones absorbing the consequences of a system change. If you have an active claim, you need a private litigator monitoring the carrier's actions, ensuring you are not denied necessary care or wage replacement just because an insurer fired off a digital request before you could defend yourself."This policy shift most heavily impacts individuals injured at work in New York across high-risk occupations, including construction, healthcare, warehouse logistics, and delivery services. Anyone whose doctor is currently seeking authorization for ongoing treatment must ensure their legal representative is fully integrated into the Board's electronic filing system. Having a dedicated New York workers compensation lawyer actively monitoring the digital docket ensures the insurance company cannot exploit the transition to withhold benefits unnoticed.For workers whose claims have already been denied or whose benefits have been suspended, the March 20 transition adds urgency to exploring parallel avenues for income protection. Many injured New Yorkers who face stalled workers' compensation cases qualify for Social Security Disability benefits simultaneously. A New York Social Security Disability lawyer familiar with both systems can ensure that an insurer's electronic filing does not become a barrier to receiving any benefits at all during a prolonged dispute.Tomack Law PLLC is a private litigation firm representing injured employees across New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The firm specializes in overturning denied claims and securing maximum Schedule Loss of Use (SLU) settlements against insurance companies, operating on a no-win, no-fee basis. For workers with questions about how the March 20 electronic mandate affects their active case, case evaluations with an NYC workers compensation lawyer are available at tomacklaw.com or by calling (914) 500-2060.

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