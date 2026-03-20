Vero Beach Tennis Open's Record 5th Year: 4,400+ Fans, 4.2M Global Viewers & Ivan Lendl Court Dedication

Doubles Winners of the Vero Beach International Tennis Open at Grand Harbor Doubles Winners of the Vero Beach International Tennis Open at Grand Harbor

Vero Beach Tennis Open's Record 5th Year: 4,400+ Fans, 4.2M Global Viewers & Historic Center Court Dedication to Tennis Legend Ivan Lendl

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vero Beach International Tennis Open Celebrates Record-Breaking 5th Anniversary With 4,400+ Fans, 4.2 Million Global Viewers, and Center Court Dedication to Tennis Legend Ivan LendlFormer World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu Claims Singles Title as Presenting Sponsor Vero Premier Properties Helps Power USTA Pro Circuit Tournament to $175,000 in Local Economic ImpactThe 2026 Vero Beach International Tennis Open (VBITO), held at Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club, concluded its milestone 5th anniversary season with record-setting attendance, a global broadcast audience exceeding 4.2 million viewers, and an estimated $175,000 in additional revenue for the City of Vero Beach. Hosted on the USTA Pro Circuit with the support of presenting sponsor Vero Premier Properties, a Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, the week-long celebration of world-class tennis and community spirit solidified the tournament’s reputation as one of the premier professional sporting events on Florida’s Treasure Coast.Historic Center Court Dedication Honors Tennis Icon Ivan LendlThe defining moment of the 2026 tournament was the official dedication of Center Court to Ivan Lendl, the eight-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 who spent 270 weeks atop the global rankings during his legendary career. The naming ceremony drew a powerful symbolic connection between the sport’s storied history and the rising stature of the VBITO. Tournament organizers noted that the dedication reflects the event’s ambition to honor the traditions of professional tennis while cultivating the next generation of talent. Every match played on the newly christened Ivan Lendl Court now carries the weight and inspiration of one of the sport’s all-time greatest competitors.Bianca Andreescu and the Zamarripa Sisters Headline Championship MatchesFormer World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu captured the singles championship, adding her name to a growing roster of elite athletes who have competed in Vero Beach. The doubles title was claimed by sisters Allura and Maribella Zamarripa in a compelling final that energized the crowd. Both champion teams received their trophies on Center Court alongside Ben Bryk and Vance Brinkerhoff of Vero Premier Properties, whose presenting sponsorship made the championship weekend possible. The trophy presentations at the Grand Dinner Dance Gala served as a fitting capstone to the week’s festivities and highlighted the deep partnership between the tournament and Vero Premier Properties.A Week of Unforgettable Events On and Off the CourtThe 2026 VBITO delivered a packed calendar that extended well beyond championship tennis. The week opened with a formal Opening Ceremony featuring a Changing of the Color Guard, welcoming remarks from Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers and Vero Beach Mayor John Cotugno, and a moving rendition of the National Anthem performed by Grand Harbor member Lou Wilkin. Social programming included a curated Fashion Show Dinner organized by Grand Harbor members Linda Kofoed and Penny Cutler, and an Art Show and Wine Social showcasing original works by more than 25 member artists. Two days of automotive exhibitions, presented by sponsor Melbourne Porsche Audi, featured Porsche showcases and high-horsepower muscle car displays that drew enthusiasts from across the region. A Pro-Am event gave tournament supporters a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the court with professional athletes, while the popular Kids’ Day offered free admission for children under 13, complete with lessons, gifts, and the chance to rally with the pros.Vero Premier Properties: A Sponsor Committed to Community ExcellenceAmong the tournament’s most impactful partnerships is its relationship with Vero Premier Properties, a Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and one of the Treasure Coast’s most respected luxury real estate firms. Led by Ben Bryk and Vance Brinkerhoff, Vero Premier Properties has served as a cornerstone sponsor of the VBITO, providing unwavering year-over-year support that has been instrumental in elevating the tournament to its current stature. Their commitment extends beyond financial investment: Bryk and Brinkerhoff have been visible and active participants throughout each tournament week, from courtside hospitality to the championship trophy presentations. As ambassadors for both world-class real estate and community enrichment, Vero Premier Properties embodies the tournament’s belief that Vero Beach deserves experiences that match the exceptional quality of life on the Treasure Coast.Premier Sponsors Fuel the Tournament’s Continued GrowthAlongside Vero Premier Properties, the VBITO’s rapid ascent on the professional tennis circuit is powered by a distinguished roster of corporate and community partners. Headline sponsors for 2026 also included Melbourne Porsche Audi, Mercedes-Benz, GHO Homes, and Morgan Stanley. Their collective investment has enabled the tournament to expand its programming, elevate its production standards, attract higher-ranked competitors, and grow its global broadcast footprint to more than 4.2 million viewers worldwide.Deep Community Roots Drive Lasting Economic and Cultural ImpactAt its core, the VBITO remains a community-driven event. More than 250 volunteers contributed their time and energy across every facet of tournament operations, from courtside hospitality and guest services to event logistics and player support. Over 1,500 attendees participated in the social programming throughout the week, and more than 4,400 fans filled the grounds to watch live competition. The $175,000 in estimated additional revenue for the City of Vero Beach reinforces the tournament’s growing role as an economic catalyst for the region. Under the leadership of Grand Harbor General Manager Michael Gibson, Director of Sports Marco Osorio, Sports Committee Chair Jeanine Nestor, and Club President Tim Cutler, the VBITO has evolved from a bold local initiative into an internationally recognized event that brings civic pride and tangible economic benefit to the entire Treasure Coast.Looking Ahead to Year Six and BeyondWith five years of momentum, a Center Court bearing the name of a tennis legend, and a growing international profile, the VBITO is positioned for its most ambitious chapter yet. Tournament organizers have described the 2026 edition as the strongest in the event’s history and are already laying the groundwork for an expanded 2027 season. Details for the sixth annual Vero Beach International Tennis Open, including dates, featured players, and new programming, will be announced later this year.###About the Vero Beach International Tennis OpenThe Vero Beach International

Vero Beach International Tennis Open 2026

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