Skillable ranked as #1 Virtual IT Labs Leader by G2, with wins in Best Results, User Satisfaction and Implementation

This is the 19th consecutive time that the performance-based learning and skill validation company has been named as a Virtual IT Labs Leader by G2 reviewers.

We are grateful for the organizations who are helping us innovate within hands-on training and enablement and for the users who provide feedback via G2” — Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been named the #1 Virtual IT Labs Leader as well as included for the 19th consecutive time on the Virtual IT Labs category grid in the G2 Spring 2026 report. The ranking is based on user reviews from the quarter, highlighting the consistent business impact and user satisfaction that Skillable has achieved among its customers. In addition to the 50 badges in this quarter’s report, Skillable was also included in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards: Best Education Software Products and Best IT Management Software Products in February 2026.

Alongside its Leader ranking, Skillable also gained the Best Relationship and Best Results badges within the Virtual IT Labs category. By connecting real-world performance with practice and skill validation, virtual IT labs can help leaders understand the readiness of their users and link training and enablement to business outcomes. For example, after using virtual IT labs in its partner enablement program, Quest Software reskilled and certified over 1,000 partners and increased partner-led sales by 183%.

The contextually relevant scenarios and workflows created in a virtual IT lab environment were called out by one G2 reviewer, with them stating that, “I like that Skillable provides a sandbox environment that offers hands-on experience, allowing us to practice in real environments rather than just dealing with theory. I really appreciate how the lab environments mirror actual production scenarios, which is essential for building practical skills and experience.”

Within the Enterprise segment of Virtual IT Labs, Skillable was ranked Most Implementable. As one G2 reviewer explained, “I like the way the labs are generated along with the materials that are provided. It's excellent that users can interact with the tool, raising the level of training. I found the Skillable set-up very simple, a perfect ten. I use Skillable to solve tool adoption issues in companies. I like how it generates labs and materials, allowing users to interact, raising the level of training.”

Skillable has invested significantly in increasing the ease of implementation for its platform and in streamlining lab authoring, maintenance and launch. This includes the Visual Instructions Editor, which allows authors without technical expertise to create and format instructions in an interface similar to a modern text editor. The Template Gallery Wizard enables users to quickly build labs using existing templates and customize them to their exact needs. Skillable also introduced a more intuitive editing experience for lab authors who wish to access some lab components, such as activities, links and AI-powered elements, quickly. These features are now accessible with a simple double click, reducing the time taken by lab authors to build and edit labs. Finally, bulk skill tagging allows admins to quickly assign skills to multiple lab profiles at once through a single CSV upload.

User satisfaction was also rated number one in the latest G2 report, highlighting the intuitive interface and ease of use of the Skillable platform. One G2 reviewer explains, “I use Skillable for training and practicing. It solves lab creation and environment management. The simple [user interface] makes learning easy without a learning curve.”

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable said, “I am delighted that reviewers specifically called out the quality of the business results that using virtual IT labs have delivered along with the ease of implementation and the user satisfaction among learners using labs. Hands-on training is a critical modality for teaching users how to use software and hardware effectively, for retaining vital technical skills and applying skills in the moment of need. We are grateful for the organizations who are helping us innovate within hands-on training and enablement and for the users who provide feedback via G2 to ensure that we continue to develop an industry-leading platform that meets their needs.”

Learn more about Skillable here.

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