HOODRICH ENTERS U.S. FOOTWEAR MARKET FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PARTNERSHIP WITH EASTMAN GROUP

Debut Collection Launches Exclusively at JD Sports on March 22, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOODRICH, the globally recognized streetwear brand founded by Jay Williams, is set to make its highly anticipated entry into the U.S. footwear market. In partnership with Eastman Group, the brand will launch its inaugural footwear collection exclusively with JD Sports beginning March 22, 2026.Founded in 2014 in Birmingham, England, HOODRICH was built on the mantra “From Nothing to Something.” What began with just £200 and a vision—selling t-shirts from the trunk of a car—has evolved into one of the fastest-growing streetwear brands in the world, now distributed in nearly 1,000 retail locations across 23 countries. The brand’s rapid rise has been fueled by cultural relevance, global retail partnerships, and endorsements from influential artists including 50 Cent, Aitch, and Russ Millions, among others.Following Iconix International’s majority acquisition of HOODRICH in November 2023, the brand has accelerated its global expansion strategy, marking U.S. footwear as a key milestone in its next phase of growth.Developed in close collaboration with founder Jay Williams, the collection honors HOODRICH’s authentic street culture heritage. Eastman Group’s design team worked closely with Williams, immersing themselves in the brand’s origins to ensure the product stays true to its roots, while drawing on insights from London, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City to reflect the mindset of today’s consumer. Engineered to stand apart in a crowded marketplace, the collection combines refined materials, thoughtful detailing, and a distinct point of view—delivering a fresh, differentiated offering for the U.S. market.“HOODRICH entering the footwear market is a natural next step for the brand, and an exciting opportunity for continued global growth,” said Jay Willians, Founder of HOODRICH.The debut lineup features a curated mix of sneakers and sandals designed to complement HOODRICH apparel. At the center of the collection is the Recon, a bold, chunky cupsole sneaker that delivers standout design, premium materials, and a high-quality hand feel at an accessible price point of $100 MSRP. The Recon will launch in three colorways, alongside two unique city-inspired sandal styles.Bob Galvin, CEO of Iconix International, added: “Expanding HOODRICH into footwear is a strategic evolution of the brand and a direct response to what our customers have been asking for. This launch allows us to meet that demand while delivering product that stays true to HOODRICH’s DNA—authentic, elevated, and rooted in culture.”The collection will be available exclusively through JD Sports locations nationwide, including the brand’s flagship Times Square store, as well as online at JD.com. A women’s collection is expected to follow.ABOUT HOODRICHFounded in 2014 by Jay Williams in Birmingham, HOODRICH is a streetwear brand built on the mantra From Nothing to Something—a reflection of its humble beginnings with just £200 and t-shirts sold from the trunk of Williams’ car. Driven by a relentless “by any means necessary” mindset, the brand quickly gained traction through its authentic connection to music, youth culture, and the streets, earning support from artists like 50 Cent and Aitch. Breakthrough retail partnerships with Footasylum and JD Sports helped propel HOODRICH onto the global stage, while collaborations such as its 2022 project with Netflix for Top Boy further cemented its cultural relevance. Today, HOODRICH is one of the fastest-growing streetwear brands in the world, stocked in nearly 1,000 stores across 23 countries, while staying true to its roots in hustle, ambition, and self-made success.For more information, please visit us.hoodrichuk.com.ABOUT EASTMAN GROUPEastman Group is a global leader in the design, sourcing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. Headquartered in New York, the company manages a diverse portfolio of licensed and owned brands and partners with many of the world’s most recognized retailers to deliver innovative, high-quality products that combine comfort, style, and performance. With decades of expertise in product development, merchandising, and global supply chain operations, Eastman Group serves consumers across North America and international markets.ABOUT ICONIXIconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage and other consumer brands, including UMBRO, PONY, STARTER, OCEAN PACIFIC, DANSKIN, LEE COOPERand ECKO UNLTD.. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations. For more information, please visit Iconixbrand.com.

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