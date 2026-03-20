51 Games’ Chainers Partners with KGeN to Launch Global Player Acquisition Campaign

51.games x KGeN

Leaderboard-driven campaign offers up to $40,000 in rewards and expands Chainers’ reach across Asia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 51 Games announces a strategic partnership between its flagship game Chainers and KGeN , a verified distribution protocol for Consumer, Gaming, and AI. The collaboration builds on work that started in late 2025 with social quest campaigns. Now, it moves into a full-scale player acquisition initiative. The campaign includes a competitive leaderboard hosted on the KGeN platform, where new players compete as they explore Chainers. The campaign launched on March 19 and will run for two weeks.Players can win in-game rewards worth up to $40,000. These rewards help them progress faster and get more value from their first experience inside Chainers.KGeN brings strong scale to the partnership. The platform has over 45.7 million users globally, including more than 5.8 million monthly active users, and supports 200+ revenue partnerships across gaming, AI, and DeFi. As of October 2025, KGeN reports annualized revenue of over $64.8 million.KGeN focuses on verified user acquisition. The platform uses tools like KYC validation to ensure real users and high-quality engagement. By working with established projects like Chainers, KGeN strengthens its position as a trusted partner for distribution and player onboarding.For Chainers, this partnership supports expansion into key growth markets, especially Asia and India, where KGeN has a strong user base. The campaign targets both casual and experienced players and introduces them to Chainers’ browser-based gameplay.The partnership reflects a shared focus on sustainable growth, real engagement, and scalable gaming ecosystems. Together, KGeN and Chainers aim to make gaming more accessible while keeping progression meaningful and rewarding.About 51 Games51 Games is a game development studio building collective gaming experiences where players play, progress and earn without friction. 51 Games focuses on rewarded progression as a core element of modern game design. With our games, players get rewarded and developers thrive within massive, engaged communities. 51 Games specialises in browser-first worlds designed for mass-market adoption, blending deep progression systems (crafting, competition, live events, mini-games, social loops) with open economies that reward time, skill, and creativity and without destabilising the game or creating “pay-to-win” pressure.About ChainersDeveloped by 51 Games, Chainers is a multiplayer game universe built around rewarded progression. Players can access the game instantly via browser, build and customize their environments, participate in live events and quests, and earn rewards through gameplay. The experience combines social mechanics with digital ownership, ensuring that in-game assets enhance progression without creating friction or pay-to-win dynamics.About KGeNKGeN is a verified distribution protocol for Consumer, Gaming, and AI. With over 45.7 million users globally and more than 200 revenue partnerships, KGeN provides infrastructure for scalable, high-quality user acquisition, with a strong presence across emerging markets.

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