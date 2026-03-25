TTA Top Staffing Firm

The Training Associates Named a 2026 Best Staffing Firm to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts

We have always believed that investing in our people and creating a supportive, collaborative culture is the foundation for long-term success.” — Maria Melfa, CEO and President of TTA.

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA, a leading provider of learning and development talent and training solutions , has been named one of the 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The annual recognition highlights staffing organizations that demonstrate exceptional workplace culture , employee engagement, and leadership.The award is based on confidential employee feedback evaluating leadership, teamwork, trust, and overall workplace satisfaction. Firms recognized on the list consistently foster environments where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to contribute their best work.For TTA, the recognition reflects a culture built over more than three decades through strong leadership, collaboration, and a shared commitment to supporting both employees and clients.“This recognition means a great deal to our organization because it reflects the feedback from our team,” said Maria Melfa, CEO and President of TTA. “We have always believed that investing in our people and creating a supportive, collaborative culture is the foundation for long-term success. Our team brings extraordinary passion and expertise to the work we do every day, and many members of our leadership group have grown their careers here over many years. I am incredibly proud of the team we have built together.”That culture is one of the reasons many employees build long careers at the company.“One of the things that makes TTA unique is the culture our team shares,” said John Laverdure, Vice President of Sales at TTA, who has been with the company for nearly 20 years. “From Fun Days and team-building events to celebrating personal and professional achievements, there’s a real sense of connection. Maria has created a workplace where people feel valued and proud to be part of the team, and that positive culture carries through to the work we do for our clients and the strong relationships we build with our talent community.”For more than 30 years, TTA has partnered with organizations across industries to deliver specialized learning and development talent and training solutions, helping companies scale training initiatives, implement new technologies, and develop stronger leaders.The Best Staffing Firms to Work For program, presented annually by Staffing Industry Analysts, recognizes firms that excel at creating engaging and supportive workplace environments for their employees.About The Training AssociatesTTA is an award-winning, certified women-owned business and a global leader in learning and development talent and training solutions. With one of the largest networks of vetted L&D professionals in the industry, TTA helps organizations design, develop, and deliver impactful learning experiences that drive business results. To learn more, visit www.thetrainingassociates.com About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)SIA is widely regarded as one of the most trusted authorities in the staffing industry, and their research and rankings are frequently referenced by staffing firms, corporate HR leaders, investors, and industry publications.

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