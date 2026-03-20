SUNY Downstate Health Science University and Howard University Leaders Honored for Expanding Educational Opportunity

Dr. Wayne Riley Dr. Wayne Frederick

AFUWI Honors SUNY Downstate Health Science University and Howard University Leaders at 29th Annual "The Legacy Continues" Awards Gala on April 17, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies ( AFUWI ) will honor two outstanding academic leaders whose work has changed access to higher education for many generations of minority students.Dr. Wayne J. Riley, President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, and Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, Interim President and President Emeritus of Howard University, will be honored at AFUWI’s 29th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Awards Gala , which will take place on April 17, 2026, in New York City.Both leaders have dedicated much of their careers to expanding educational opportunities and strengthening institutions that support historically underrepresented communities, including many students from the Caribbean diaspora.As leaders of two of the nation’s most esteemed institutions serving minority communities, Riley and Frederick have championed access to essential fields crucial for global development. Their efforts have enabled thousands of students to pursue careers in healthcare, law, science, public service, industry, and the arts—areas that drive the economic and social progress of communities worldwide. Specifically, for students from the Caribbean and the broader diaspora, institutions such as SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Howard University have long served as gateways to advanced professional education, which is often hard to access in the region. Both SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Howard University maintain ongoing partnerships with The University of the West Indies (UWI).“AFUWI’s mission reflects a powerful truth: expanding access to education strengthens not only individual lives but also the institutions and societies those graduates go on to lead,” said Wayne J. Riley, M.D., President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. “The University of the West Indies has long served as a cornerstone of intellectual leadership across the Caribbean. Investments in talented students today help ensure that the region continues to produce the innovators, public servants, scientists, and health professionals who will shape its future.”Through their leadership, these universities continue to cultivate the next generation of leaders whose expertise and service will influence communities for many years. Dr. Riley will receive the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Institutional Impact, while Dr. Frederick will be honored with the Caribbean Luminary Award.“I am deeply grateful to the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies for the Caribbean Luminary Award,” said Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS. “My journey in medicine, scholarship, and global education has been guided by a commitment to expand pathways for individuals to thrive. This recognition serves as a powerful reminder that our greatest impact comes from investing in others and reaffirms my enduring commitment to continue creating opportunities for others to reach their fullest potential.For information on tickets, tables, and sponsorships, visit www.afuwi.org or contact Ann-Marie Grant via email at amgrant@afuwi.org or by phone at 212-759-9345 / 917-863-2392.About AFUWIThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) advances The University of the West Indies' mission by cultivating philanthropic support from the United States.For over 77 years, The University of the West Indies (UWI) has played a vital role in Caribbean development, shaping leaders in hospitality, government, business, medicine, agriculture, science, and the arts. In the past decade, AFUWI has awarded more than 700 scholarships and mobilized over $8.5 million in resources, helping talented Caribbean students pursue higher education and supporting the region’s growth and resilience. Through scholarships and academic partnerships, AFUWI assists talented and ambitious students facing financial hardship who are unable to reach their goals. For more information, visit www.afuwi.org Media ContactAmerican Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI)Email: Ann-Marie Grant: amgrant@afuwi.orgPhone: 917-863-2392(M) 212 759 9345(O)Website: www.afuwi.org

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