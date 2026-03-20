Set, Match, Play: The Pickled Beet Announces Catering Services for the Miami Open

Tennis Fans Can Enjoy Matches with Award-Winning Custom Meals

Tennis is back in Miami and we are excited to offer our local, fresh, and organic meals to fans. Our professional chefs will make your experience unforgettable.” — Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, announces catering services for the Miami Open, one of the most prestigious events in professional tennis.

The Pickled Beet will offer their catering to Miami Open fans, both local and visitors. Their professional chefs will create 100 percent personalized meals to enjoy at home, a Vrbo, or hotel, and include: breakfast before the matches, lunch and snacks in between, and fine-dining meals to enjoy at home to avoid restaurant waits and dinner crowds.

“Tennis is back in Miami and we are excited to offer our local, fresh, and organic meals to fans,” says Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “Our professional chefs will make your experience unforgettable.”

Meals can be ordered for the duration of a visitor's stay, or for a loved one with complex dietary needs and food allergies. In addition, The Pickled Beet offers customized private aviation catering for those who travel via private jets.

The Pickled Beet always serves only premium, organic ingredients, customized for dietary needs, allergies and preferences, and delivered direct from their Miami kitchen.

To book Miami Open catering and services, customers can email customerservice@thepickledbeet.com or call 305.388.3536.

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About The Pickled Beet

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Private Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning culinary company, sets a new standard for gourmet chef services. For more than twenty years, The Pickled Beet has been offering an elevated culinary experience that fits each client’s personal needs and lifestyle. Their services allow clients to focus on what’s most important in life through tailored, freshly prepared 100% organic meals, delivered right to their home, office, or private jet.

Each hand-crafted meal is uniquely prepared to nourish, heal, and make the “everyday” more enjoyable. Whether a client’s goal is to heal through food, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or prioritize nutrition to prevent illness or future conditions, The Pickled Beet is there to guide them on their mission to live their very best life. Dishes start with whole, premium ingredients, such as freshly harvested produce from organic farmers, fish caught by local South Florida fishermen, and grass-fed beef and lamb flown in from small American family ranches.

The Pickled Beet and their clientele have uncompromising standards and high expectations - that’s why their professional chefs prepare everything customized for each client – for every private flight, menu and meal, personal chef experience, event, and catering service. From celebrities and athletes, to CEOs, business owners, and busy families, The Pickled Beet offers unparalleled service for every type of special dietary and lifestyle need, eating style and taste preference.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com

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