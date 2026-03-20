New Report: DMARC Adoption Surges, But Most Domains Still Don’t Enforce Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email security company EasyDMARC will release its 2026 DMARC Adoption Report on March 23rd during RSAC Conference 2026, revealing that while DMARC adoption continues to grow across the internet, most organizations still do not enforce policies that actively block spoofed email.

The annual report analyzes 1.8 million domains globally to assess the state of DMARC deployment and enforcement across the internet, including targeted research on companies listed in the Fortune 500 and Inc. 5000.

The findings highlight a growing divide between organizations that have adopted DMARC for monitoring and those that have implemented enforcement policies capable of preventing domain impersonation and phishing attacks.

Key Findings

- DMARC adoption continues to expand:

Domains with valid DMARC records among the top 1.8 million domains increased from 523,921 in 2023 to 937,931 in early 2026.

- Monitoring policies remain dominant:

The most common configuration is p=none, which provides visibility but does not block spoofed email.

- Enforcement is growing but still limited:

Domains using enforcement policies (p=quarantine or p=reject) increased to 411,935 in 2026, but remain a minority compared to monitoring deployments.

- Enterprise organizations show significantly higher maturity:

95% of Fortune 500 companies have valid DMARC records, with more than 80% enforcing policies that actively protect their domains.

- Fast-growing companies lag in enforcement:

Among the Inc. 5000, more than half of organizations with DMARC records remain at the monitoring stage, reflecting operational challenges in managing complex email ecosystems.

Executive Commentary

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a significant increase in DMARC adoption driven by compliance and deliverability requirements. But adoption alone doesn’t equal protection,” said Courtney Austin, Vice President of Marketing at EasyDMARC.

“Many organizations are still in monitoring mode, which means their domains remain vulnerable to spoofing. The next phase of DMARC maturity is about enforcement—and that’s where real security and business value begin.”

The Big Picture

The research indicates that the industry is transitioning from an early “compliance-driven adoption phase” toward a more mature stage focused on enforcement and domain protection.

Much of the initial surge in DMARC deployment between 2023 and 2025 was driven by sender authentication requirements introduced by major mailbox providers such as Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft. However, the report shows that many organizations have yet to move beyond monitoring policies toward enforcement configurations that actively prevent domain spoofing.

Where to Meet EasyDMARC at RSAC

Journalists attending RSAC 2026 can meet EasyDMARC experts to discuss the report findings and broader trends in email authentication on booth 4318 North Expo or during their RSAC Speaker Session

Session:

The Email Security Illusion: Why Most Organizations Are Still Exposed

Time: Tuesday, Mar 24, 12:00 PM - 12:20 PM PDT

Location: RSAC Exhibitor Insights Theatre, South Expo Moscone Center, San Francisco.

About EasyDMARC:

EasyDMARC is an enterprise-grade platform that secures and optimizes email at global scale. The company delivers AI-driven DMARC analytics, automated SPF, DKIM, and DMARC management, and continuous sender reputation monitoring to protect critical domains and maximize deliverability. Built for large enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), EasyDMARC centralizes multi-domain control and access management with scalable, usage-based pricing. EasyDMARC secures more than 200,000 domains across 130 countries worldwide.

www.easydmarc.com

Media Opportunity:

Journalists attending RSAC are invited to speak with Courtney Austin, Vice President of Marketing at EasyDMARC, for expert commentary, data breakdowns, and regional insights.

Media Contact:

Anush Yolyan — anush@easydmarc.com



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