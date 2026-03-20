How 2D Barcodes Are Revolutionizing Product Labels (and What Brands Need to Know Before the GS1 Sunrise 2027 Deadline)

By 2027, retailers everywhere will scan 2D barcodes at checkout. It's time for brands to decide how they will update their labels for the new normal.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers and manufacturers are preparing for a major shift in product identification as the GS1 Sunrise 2027 deadline approaches. Companies will need to move from traditional one-dimensional barcodes to new 2D barcodes that can store more information.

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Unlike standard UPC barcodes that just identify products, the new codes—often QR codes using GS1 Digital Link—connect to live, up-to-date information.

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Brands will be able to link product scans to details like where an item was made, its sell-by date, ingredients, and even digital experiences. Retailers will see improved traceability and inventory management, while consumers will get greater transparency and interactive packaging. This marks a major operational change for companies that depend on printed packaging and labeling.

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Industry reports from Label and Narrow Web highlight connected packaging and 2D barcode integration as major trends for 2026. Brands are using these technologies to work more efficiently and meet new regulations. As supply chains get more complex and consumers want better product information, traditional barcodes are falling short.

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The GS1 Sunrise 2027 initiative gives a clear timeline for this change. By 2027, retailers everywhere should be able to scan both traditional and 2D barcodes at checkout. Manufacturers will need to update their packaging and labeling systems before then.

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For many brands, the first big change will be in packaging design and print production. Labels will need to accommodate the new barcode types while remaining easy to read, durable, and compliant with retail scanning standards. Vendors are helping businesses prepare by integrating barcode-ready labeling solutions into their processes. Companies such as Columbine Label support the transition by producing labels with data-rich 2D barcodes that meet retailers' and supply chain partners' technical specifications.

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Early adoption of these changes gives brands a head start. Those who switch to connected packaging before the deadline can try out digital experiences, improve traceability, and organize supply chain data before it becomes a requirement. 2027 may seem distant, but packaging experts caution that updating product labeling infrastructure can be time-consuming, especially for companies with large SKU catalogs or multiple distribution channels.

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As barcodes change from simple product tags to tools for sharing data and digital experiences, companies that start preparing now will handle the transition more smoothly.

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