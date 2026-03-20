Influential Women Features Stefanie Marie Kenyon: Senior Software Architect Driving Innovation & Mentorship

PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging Technical Expertise and Lifelong Learning to Modernize Systems and Empower the Next Generation of TechnologistsPrince George, Virginia – Stefanie Marie Kenyon is a Senior Software Architect and Full Stack Engineer with over a decade of experience delivering secure, scalable, and modern systems across Federal and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies. Currently pursuing her Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Management and a Master of Science in Data Science at Boston University, Stefanie combines technical depth with strategic insight, ensuring that mission-critical systems operate efficiently, securely, and innovatively.Stefanie brings expertise in cybersecurity frameworks, including DISA STIG, NIST, RMF, ATO, FedRAMP, IL-4, IL-5, and ICAM, as well as proficiency in DevSecOps, CI/CD automation, cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, and low-code/no-code environments such as ServiceNow and Salesforce. She has successfully led software modernization initiatives, integrated enterprise systems, and provided actionable solutions to complex technical challenges. Stefanie’s programming skillset spans Java, C#, Python, TypeScript, Angular, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML, complemented by certifications including Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals, CompTIA Security+, and Oracle Certified Associate Java Programmer.Beyond her technical achievements, Stefanie is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement. She has served as a mentor for IEEE Region 3’s Eye-To-Eye videoconferencing project, guiding high school students in developing facial recognition-based web applications using Python and TensorFlow. She also mentored participants in the Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program through a partnership with GDIT, sharing insights on emotional intelligence, networking, and career readiness. Recognized as GDIT’s Volunteer of the Month in August 2021, Stefanie exemplifies a dedication to empowering the next generation of technologists while advancing innovation in highly regulated and mission-critical environments. Fluent in both English and German, she is a dynamic leader and lifelong learner, shaping the future of secure software architecture.In addition to her full-time responsibilities, Stefanie contributes to the tech industry as an independent contractor for CompTIA, a globally recognized technology organization. In 2022, she served as a Subject Matter Expert for the CompTIA Objective Development Workshop, helping set standards and objectives for the CompTIA Tech+ certification exam. In 2024, she served as a Subject Matter Expert for the CompTIA Item Writing Workshop, developing and authoring test items for the same certification.Stefanie attributes her success to her family. Growing up as the daughter of a retired US Army Warrant Officer father and a German mother, she was instilled with discipline, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to high achievement from an early age. Her parents recognized her love of learning and provided the tools and encouragement necessary to nurture her curiosity.Her lifelong passion for mathematics and constant curiosity about emerging technologies have been key drivers of her professional growth. These traits have enabled her to lead complex modernization projects and pursue advanced degrees simultaneously, positioning her to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.The best career advice Stefanie has received is to take ownership. She believes that success requires flexibility, openness to new opportunities, and the willingness to change direction when needed. This guidance has also reinforced the importance of finding passion in her work and maintaining a positive attitude—qualities that help her form meaningful professional connections and expand her network.For young women entering the technology field, Stefanie emphasizes the importance of seeking mentors and participating in STEM programs within their communities. She notes that STEM teachers can serve as invaluable resources, helping students identify opportunities and connect with STEM-focused initiatives.Stefanie identifies one of the greatest challenges in her field as the rapid pace of technological change. While new tools can solve significant problems for organizations, they are often introduced so quickly that even highly skilled technologists may struggle to keep pace. She observes that this speed can create skill gaps, leaving some qualified professionals at risk of falling behind despite their expertise.In both her professional and personal life, Stefanie values continuous learning, balance, and discipline. She nurtures these qualities through activities such as hiking, which challenge her physically and mentally, and playing soccer, which strengthens teamwork and focus. These values inform her approach to leadership and innovation, guiding her to stay curious, adaptable, and resilient while helping others grow and succeed.Learn More about Stefanie Marie Kenyon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stefanie-kenyon Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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