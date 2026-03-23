Author Dr. Brittany Castonguay Earns Amazon Best Seller Status with New Leadership Book Monomyth

VALRICO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released leadership book by Dr. Brittany Castonguay , also known as Dr. C, has reached best seller status on Amazon following its global launch. The book, Monomyth : The Leader’s Journey to Authenticity, Accountability, and Leading with Heart, explores leadership through the lens of personal growth, self-awareness, and emotional responsibility.Published by Game Changer Publishing, Monomyth presents leadership as a developmental journey rather than a fixed identity. Drawing from her experiences as a military officer, human resources executive, scholar, and mother, Dr. C offers insights into how leaders can navigate challenges while cultivating authenticity and accountability. The work draws on insights from leadership roles in both structured institutions and corporate settings, where decision-making, responsibility, and interpersonal dynamics often overlap.The book introduces readers to leadership as a modern form of the “hero’s journey,” a storytelling framework that describes personal transformation through challenge and reflection. Within this framework, Monomyth examines how individuals in leadership roles confront uncertainty, manage responsibility, and grow through the process of guiding others.Through narrative examples, research-informed discussion, and reflective prompts, the book addresses themes such as trust, emotional intelligence, and the impact of leadership behavior on organizational culture. It also explores the role of accountability and empathy in strengthening relationships within teams and organizations.The core idea of Monomyth centers on leaders returning from challenges with increased clarity and purpose. The book states that effective leadership grows through facing tough realities, overcoming internal barriers, and using approaches grounded in integrity and empathy.In addition to examining personal leadership development, the book explains how authenticity builds trust within organizations. It also discusses how accountability promotes sustainable growth and how empathetic leadership practices affect collaboration and engagement among teams.The release of Monomyth adds to ongoing discussions about leadership development in business and community organizations. With growing focus on emotional intelligence, ethical decision-making, and workplace culture, the book offers a perspective that blends professional experience with reflective practice.Dr. Castonguay is the founder of Strategic HR Innovations. Her work focuses on leadership development, organizational culture, and the role of emotional intelligence in effective management. Through her writing and professional work, she examines how individuals can develop leadership approaches grounded in authenticity, accountability, and empathy.Additional information about the author and her work can be found at www.strategichrinnovations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.