N-RG CLADDING EARNS NATIONAL HONORS FROM ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS FOR STELLA NOVA RESORT AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

An exterior night shot of the Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando, featuring more than 140,000 iridescent stainless-steel tiles designed to reflect color, light, and movement. Photo Credit: Matthew Goode

N-RG Cladding announced that it earned a national Excellence in Construction® Pyramid Award for Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando.

We are incredibly proud of the iconic work we delivered at The Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando.” — Paul Wolmarans, group CEO

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N-RG Cladding, a leading provider of cladding solutions for commercial buildings, announced today that it has earned a national Excellence in Construction® Pyramid Award from Associated Builders and Contractors for its work on the Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando. ABC presented the award ABC Convention 2026 in Salt Lake City on March 19.

The EIC Awards celebrate 86 of the nation’s top construction projects from 2025, including school relocations; convention center, courthouse and beach resort renovations; and the construction of science parks, apartments and hospitals, as well as honoring contractors for their remarkable achievements in leadership, health and safety, innovation and merit.

“We are incredibly proud of the iconic work we delivered at The Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando,” said Paul Wolmarans, group CEO. “With more than 140,000 iridescent stainless-steel tiles designed to reflect color, light, and movement, this complex job reflected the expertise of our integrated companies and the craftsmanship of the entire N-RG Cladding team. Congratulations to Yuri Melnichenko, N-RG vice president, and his staff on this accomplishment.”

As part of Universal Orlando’s highly anticipated Epic Universe expansion, the Stella Nova Resort is a bold architectural statement that helped set the tone for the immersive experiences awaiting guests beyond the park’s gates.

The technical and logistical demands of this project were exceptional: the installation had to be completed on an aggressive schedule, maintain flawless visual alignment across thousands of unique tiles, and integrate multiple materials and lighting features with millimeter precision. Through close coordination, precision prefabrication, and inventive field techniques, N-RG delivered this ambitious scope ahead of schedule—without compromising design integrity, durability, or safety.

“Communities thrive when infrastructure is built and rebuilt with excellence, just like this project completed by the team at N-RG Cladding,” said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas “Murph” Murphy, vice president of Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York. “ABC’s EIC Awards celebrate achievements in both construction projects as well as recognizing quality, safety and innovation that these teams deliver. This project honored at the 36th annual gala is an example of ABC contractor members’ remarkable achievements in leadership, safety, innovation and merit. Congratulations to N-RG Cladding for showcasing the pinnacle of construction excellence.”

The EIC Awards honor each member of the construction team, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The winning projects are judged on complexity, unique challenges overcome, completion time, innovation and safety.

A panel of industry experts served as the competition’s judges. This year’s judges included representatives from the Design-Build Institute of America, Engineering News-Record, the Construction Owners Association of America, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the National Institute of Building Sciences, ShareBuilt, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and other select construction-related organizations nationwide.

A full list of EIC winners is available on ABC’s website.

Providing employee benefits and a suite of construction-specific employer services exclusively for ABC members for 65 years, the ABC Insurance Trust is the proud program sponsor of the Excellence in Construction Awards.

About N-RG Cladding:

N-RG Cladding is an industry leader in the design, fabrication, and installation of iconic architectural facades as well as prefabricated wall systems. With a commitment to innovation, precision, and sustainability, N-RG has delivered high-quality cladding solutions across the Southeast United States. From design assist to project completion, N-RG is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and setting new standards in construction technology.

About ABC

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 67 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.

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