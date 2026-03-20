Influential Women Features Dominique Herring, MBA, CSM: Senior Market Manager at Altria

PICKERINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Teams, Developing Talent, and Inspiring Women to Build Meaningful Careers and Lasting LegaciesPickerington, Ohio – Dominique Herring, MBA, CSM, is a senior business leader recognized for her ability to blend operational excellence with purpose-driven leadership. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation for delivering measurable business results, developing high-performing teams, and guiding organizations through complexity with clarity, intention, and a steadfast commitment to people. Dominique’s leadership style balances strategic discipline with a focus on culture, growth, and long-term organizational impact.What sets Dominique apart is her perspective on modern leadership. She believes that success today is defined not by title alone, but by the ability to create impact across professional, personal, and community spheres. As a corporate leader, strategist, and forward-focused innovator, Dominique is passionate about helping women lead with confidence, build systems that support their lives, and leverage emerging tools—including artificial intelligence—to work smarter and more effectively. Through her thought leadership, she inspires a new generation of influential women who are ambitious, grounded, and committed to building careers and lives that leave a meaningful legacy.Dominique attributes her success to a combination of perseverance, intentional leadership, and an unwavering commitment to people. She believes true success stems from the ability to make meaningful contributions, develop others, and lead with both authenticity and strength. Her career has required strategic thinking, resilience, and a dedication to excellence, yet what has remained consistent is her belief that leadership is ultimately about service. Whether driving market execution, coaching emerging leaders, or navigating complex business priorities, Dominique focuses on empowering others and creating long-lasting value beyond immediate results.Among her most significant recognitions, Dominique was named a 2024 Top Women in Convenience honoree for her mentorship and cross-organizational impact. This honor reinforced her conviction that success is not only measured by individual achievement but also by the capacity to help others grow, rise, and thrive alongside you.Dominique credits some of her greatest professional growth to the career advice she has received: never dim her voice in rooms she has earned the right to occupy. This guidance shaped her approach to leadership, teaching her that influence is about perspective, confidence, and authenticity. She emphasizes that the most effective leaders balance high performance with a genuine investment in people—delivering results while cultivating opportunity, empathy, and accountability.For young women entering her industry, Dominique encourages intentional ownership of their career paths. She advises embracing challenges, staying curious, and understanding both the business and the people behind it. Confidence, she notes, grows through experience, and the most defining moments often come from stepping forward before feeling fully ready. She also stresses the importance of mentorship, lifelong learning, and relationship-building, emphasizing that leadership is not just personal advancement but the empowerment of others. A successful career, Dominique believes, combines competence with character, integrity, and the ability to lift others along the way.Dominique identifies the rapid pace of change as one of the greatest challenges in business today. Consumer expectations are evolving quickly, competition is intensifying, and organizations must move with agility while maintaining consistent results. Leaders must navigate shifting market dynamics, operational pressures, and complex decision-making in environments that rarely remain stable.Yet Dominique sees these challenges as opportunities. Leaders who combine strategic thinking with adaptability, who can translate complexity into clarity, stay close to customers, and keep teams focused amid change, provide organizations with a competitive advantage. She also emphasizes the critical importance of talent development, noting that investing in people during times of rapid change ensures resilience, innovation, and long-term success.The values most important to Dominique in both her professional and personal life are integrity, excellence, growth, and service. Integrity informs her decision-making and interactions, ensuring trust and reliability. Excellence reflects her dedication to purposeful, disciplined work. Growth drives her lifelong learning and inspires environments that challenge and develop people. Above all, she values service—at work, at home, and in the community—believing that leadership is about making a difference in the lives of others. For Dominique, meaningful success is achieved when it is tied to purpose, impact, and the ability to uplift those around her.Dominique Herring continues to demonstrate that leadership is not simply a position or title, but a practice of intentional influence, authenticity, and empowerment. Through her example, she inspires professionals—especially women—to build careers that are both impactful and fulfilling, leaving legacies that extend far beyond individual accomplishments.Learn More about Dominique Herring:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Dominique-Herring Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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