House of Vanderbilt Appoints Salvatore Ferragamo Jr. to Its Advisory Board

House of Vanderbilt Logo Salvatore Ferragamo Jr. (Photo credit: Salvatore Ferragamo)

The appointment expands House of Vanderbilt’s global reach across heritage luxury, hospitality, and next-generation family enterprise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- House of Vanderbilt, the first official family office of the Vanderbilt family founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, today announced the appointment of Salvatore Ferragamo Jr. to its Advisory Board. A steward of one of Italy’s most iconic luxury dynasties and an entrepreneur with deep interests across wine, hospitality, and global lifestyle ventures, Ferragamo brings multi-generational brand leadership, operational expertise, and international perspective to the platform.The appointment underscores House of Vanderbilt’s continued evolution into a global platform bridging legacy heritage with next-generation enterprise and influence. Ferragamo’s experience navigating the intersection of family governance, luxury branding, hospitality investment, and cultural stewardship reflects the type of cross-border, multi-sector leadership that defines modern family enterprise.“Salvatore represents a rare blend of heritage and forward-looking entrepreneurship,” said Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder of House of Vanderbilt. “His deep understanding of family legacy, global brand building, and purpose-driven growth aligns perfectly with our vision for House of Vanderbilt as a modern family office and international platform. His counsel will be invaluable as we continue expanding our global footprint across partnerships, philanthropy, hospitality, and luxury initiatives.”In addition to his engagement with his family’s historic luxury house, Ferragamo serves as Vice President of Il Borro, the Ferragamo family’s Tuscan estate known for its integrated approach to wine, hospitality, and regenerative agriculture. Under the family’s leadership, Il Borro has prioritized sustainable viticulture, land stewardship, and long-term environmental responsibility, values that reflect a broader commitment to preserving both heritage and natural capital for future generations. His work there exemplifies how legacy brands can evolve responsibly while remaining globally competitive.“What Consuelo is building honors history while ambitiously shaping the future," said Ferragamo. "Family enterprises today must balance preservation with innovation, values with growth, and heritage with relevance. I look forward to contributing to a platform that understands this dynamic and is shaping it thoughtfully on a global scale.”Since its founding, House of Vanderbilt has built a differentiated platform focused on legacy stewardship, philanthropic engagement, luxury partnerships, and cross-generational strategic initiatives. The addition of Ferragamo further strengthens its ability to convene influential families, founders, and capital allocators across continents and industries.About The House of Vanderbilt:House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships, and multi-generational influence. Rooted in one of America’s most historic lineages, the platform connects heritage with innovation across industries and continents.For more information, please visit www.houseofvanderbilt.com

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