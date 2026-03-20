Luxury Real Estate Demand Remains Strong Despite Global Uncertainty, But Buyers Are Waiting

Demand for luxury real estate in West Palm Beach, Florida remains confident amidst global uncertainty.

Cotton & Company shares insights on shifting buyer behavior and the growing “urgency gap” impacting residential real estate markets

Luxury buyers are not stepping away from the market--they’re exercising patience. Buyers are still engaged and financially capable--they’re simply waiting for greater visibility.” — Laurie Andrews, President of Cotton & Company

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As geopolitical uncertainty continues to shape global markets, activity in the luxury residential sector is not disappearing—it is evolving. According to Cotton & Company , a real estate advisory and marketing firm specializing in high-end residential communities, affluent buyers remain engaged but are taking a more measured approach to timing, risk, and decision-making. Rather than exiting the market, many are stepping back to assess how broader global conditions may influence their investments, resulting in slower conversion while underlying demand remains intact.Periods of global disruption often lead to the assumption that the market is weakening. Activity softens and transactions take longer to materialize. However, Cotton & Company notes that this interpretation misses a more important shift in behavior.“What appears to be a slowdown is more accurately a change in how buyers are making decisions,” said Laurie Andrews, President of Cotton & Company. “Real estate demand does not disappear in uncertain environments—it becomes more deliberate. Buyers hesitate, and decisions that once moved quickly are reassessed through a lens of timing and risk.”According to the firm, the current environment has created what it describes as an “urgency gap”—a widening separation between buyer interest and buyer action. While the foundational drivers of real estate—lifestyle needs, long-term investment strategy, and demographic trends—remain intact, buyer confidence has become increasingly tied to external conditions.“Luxury buyers are not stepping away from the market—they’re exercising patience,” Andrews added. “In this segment, urgency is already limited. Global uncertainty amplifies that dynamic. Buyers are still engaged and financially capable—they’re simply waiting for greater visibility before making decisions.”In this environment, buyers are weighing factors that extend beyond real estate fundamentals, including economic outlook, financing conditions, and broader market stability. As a result, timelines extend—not because interest has diminished, but because conviction requires more context.That shift is already evident in real-time buyer behavior across Cotton & Company’s portfolio.“Across the dozens of communities we represent, website activity indicates interest levels remain steady,” Andrews said. “We continue to see consistent traffic and engagement across our digital platforms. What’s changed is urgency. Buyers are taking more time to do their homework and are less likely to enter a sales office until they feel ready to move forward.”This gap between interest and action is where market conditions are often misinterpreted. Traditional indicators such as contracts, conversions, and sales velocity may suggest weakening demand. However, upstream signals—including sustained web traffic, consistent inquiry volume, and repeat engagement from qualified buyers—point to a different reality—one where interest persists, even as timelines stretch.Buyer behavior is also becoming more segmented. Needs-based buyers continue to move forward, driven by life events and necessity, while discretionary buyers—often a significant portion of higher-end and second-home markets—are more likely to delay decisions while awaiting improved visibility. This dynamic can slow observable activity without materially altering overall demand.As a result, the market can feel quieter than it actually is. At the same time, select luxury developments continue to perform at a high level, particularly those backed by established brands and well-defined delivery timelines. At The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay —expected to deliver later this year—buyer activity has accelerated, with more than $40 million in residences placed under contract since the start of 2026.“What we’re seeing is that buyer confidence hasn’t disappeared—it’s become more selective,” said Andrews. “Purchasers are gravitating toward projects where the brand, product quality, and execution are well established. In an uncertain environment, that level of certainty becomes a deciding factor.”Understanding this distinction is key to interpreting current market conditions. Commonly referenced indicators—such as fewer contracts or extended timelines—can obscure more meaningful signals. Continued digital engagement, ongoing research activity, and steady inquiry levels suggest that buyers remain actively engaged, even if they are not immediately committing.As uncertainty begins to ease, activity does not typically return gradually. Instead, it often accelerates. Buyers who delayed decisions re-enter the market, and momentum can rebuild quickly as confidence improves.“Global uncertainty does not stop real estate markets—it changes how participants behave within them,” Andrews added. “The market does not reward those who react to uncertainty. It rewards those who interpret it correctly—and act accordingly.”

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