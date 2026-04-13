Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb Expands Services with Addition of Skilled Licensed Nurses

EASR COBB, GA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb has announced an expansion of its in‑home care services with the inclusion of skilled, licensed nursing professionals to its caregiving offerings. For families across Marietta, Roswell, and the surrounding communities, the presence of licensed nurses has been introduced to complement the compassionate, personalized support that has long been provided by the agency’s caregiving team.

In‑home care services have been expanded so that clinical‑level nursing expertise can be delivered directly to clients’ homes, allowing individuals with complex health needs to remain in familiar surroundings while receiving professional medical support.

With this addition, Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb has been positioned to provide a broader spectrum of care that includes both traditional caregiving and licensed nursing assistance, enhancing the quality of care available to seniors, medically fragile adults, and those recovering from surgery or illness.

Throughout its service area, the agency has been recognized for the high standard of care maintained by its caregivers, who are thoroughly trained, backgroundchecked, and matched to clients based on individualized care plans. With the addition of licensed nurses, this approach has been further strengthened so that medical oversight, medication management, wound care support, and clinical assessments can be integrated into client routines when needed.

Families who have worked with Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb have noted that having professional support in the home has eased the emotional strain that often accompanies caregiving responsibilities. With nurses now available to work alongside caregivers, clients with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or post‑operative needs have been given access to more comprehensive support designed to promote safety and well‑being without compromising independence.

This expansion reflects the agency’s commitment to responsive, person‑centered care that adapts as clients’ needs change. Customized care plans have continued to be a cornerstone of service, with regular reviews ensuring that the mix of caregiving and nursing support is aligned with each individual’s current health status and daily routines.

In addition to licensed nursing support, Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb remains focused on delivering the compassionate companionship, personal care, and daily living assistance that has been valued by local families. The integration of licensed nurses has been welcomed as a meaningful enhancement to these services, reinforcing the agency’s role as a trusted partner in home care.

By combining traditional caregiving with professional nursing care, Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb has been positioned to offer a broader, more flexible care experience that supports clients through a range of medical and daily living needs, all within the comfort of home.

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