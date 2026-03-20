Influential Women Features Samantha Cooper: Student Services Manager and Capstone Coordinator at Stanford University

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporting STEM Students and Advancing Academic Success Through Leadership, Mentorship, and InnovationGilroy, California – Samantha Cooper is a dedicated Student Services Manager and Capstone Coordinator at Stanford University, where she has spent over a decade guiding students toward academic and professional success. With a strong passion for STEM education and student development, Samantha works closely with approximately 300 students each year, helping them navigate course selection, program requirements, and academic planning. She also facilitates workshops, coordinates capstone projects, and ensures students have access to the resources and support they need to thrive in rigorous academic environments.Before joining Stanford, Samantha built a solid foundation in education as a high school science teacher. She taught biology and biomedical courses, led advanced placement classes, and served as Science Department Chairperson in both Milwaukee Public Schools and KIPP Bay Area Schools. This hands-on classroom experience gave her a deep understanding of student needs and reinforced her commitment to creating inclusive, engaging, and supportive learning environments.Samantha holds a Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Educational Leadership from Concordia University-Portland and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During her teaching career, she earned certifications in Advanced Placement Biology and Project Lead The Way Biomedical Sciences. Beyond the classroom, she has actively contributed to educational communities through leadership and volunteer roles, including serving as Co-President of Bay Area Badgers, an organization that supports students and educators.Samantha attributes her professional success to her passion for education and helping others achieve their goals. She began her career as a high school teacher, where she spent six years cultivating her skills in guiding and supporting students. Today, in her role at Stanford, she continues to combine her academic expertise with practical experience, creating meaningful opportunities for students to succeed both academically and personally.Samantha credits much of her growth to following the career advice she values most: that happiness comes from living in alignment with one’s personal values. Her work reflects this principle, as she consistently leans into opportunities and moments that feel meaningful, ensuring her contributions have a positive and lasting impact.For young women entering student services or education, Samantha emphasizes that career paths do not need to be linear. She encourages curiosity, saying yes to opportunities, and letting one’s strengths guide professional development. She believes that relationship-building is the foundation of effective leadership. In student services, skills such as listening, empathy, and collaboration are essential, forming the core of what makes leaders successful.One of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—in Samantha’s field is guiding students through their college journey. Each student brings unique goals, needs, and obstacles, and helping them navigate course selection, academic requirements, and campus resources requires both flexibility and dedication. Samantha finds her greatest fulfillment in supporting students as they make informed decisions and achieve their educational aspirations.The values that guide Samantha in her professional and personal life are nurturing growth, patience, and creativity. Outside of work, she enjoys gardening and has recently explored winemaking, activities that reflect her appreciation for growth, care, and process. She also treasures quality time with her two children, with whom family connection remains central. These values inform her approach to student support, ensuring that she engages with care, attention, and a deep commitment to fostering student success.Through her dedication to leadership, mentorship, and student development, Samantha Cooper continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of students and the broader educational community.Learn More about Samantha Cooper:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Samantha-Cooper or through her profile on Stanford University, https://humanbiology.stanford.edu/people/samantha-cooper Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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