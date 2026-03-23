[CTW Cayman] CTW Announces Official Release of 'Kakegurui ALL IN' on G123 Platform

CTW Announces Official Release of “Kakegurui ALL IN” on G123 Platform Roll the dice and advance—A strategic sugoroku game! Card collection system featuring anime scenes In-game costumes featuring newly created artwork Limited-time in-game rewards

CTW Cayman announced that its subsidiary CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has officially launched G123's latest browser game, "Kakegurui ALL IN."

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new high-stakes arena has been unveiled based on the “Kakegurui” anime series.CTW Cayman announced that its subsidiary CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has officially launched G123 's latest browser game, " Kakegurui ALL IN ."Based on the TV anime "Kakegurui," the title introduces a browser-based gaming experience accessible on smartphones, tablets, and PCs without requiring application downloads. The game combines elements of strategy and chance inspired by the original series.The official release video is available on the G123 YouTube channel.Video URL: https://youtu.be/Bik3I5YcXsM Game URL: https://s.g123.jp/tlyj0lfn ■ Roll the dice and advance—A strategic sugoroku game!Players roll dice to move across a board, using collected coins and items to compete with opponents.Events triggered on each tile require strategic decisions, such as adjusting wagers based on item counts or selecting opponents. In-game collections unlock additional items and gameplay features, expanding strategic options.■ Card collection system featuring anime scenesThe “Card Album” feature allows players to collect scenes from the anime. Completing categories during event periods provides in-game rewards.Duplicate cards can be exchanged between players, supporting cooperative collection and progression.■ In-game costumes featuring newly created artworkThe game includes collectible costumes and cards featuring newly created illustrations.These items can be obtained through gameplay progression and collection systems.■ Limited-time in-game rewardsPre-registration rewards include in-game dice and card packs.Additional dice can be obtained through gameplay progression and task completion.■ Game InformationGame Title: Kakegurui ALL INGenre: Strategic SugorokuPrice: Free (In-game item purchases available)■ About the Anime "Kakegurui ××"At the prestigious Hyakkaou Private Academy, where gambling rules all, the student council, led by Kirari Momobami, controls the lives of the weak and influences both politics and business.Suddenly, Kirari announces the dissolution of the student council and the start of a general election.With one vote per student, everyone is given a chance to aim for the top of the academy. The election battle, driven by Kirari’s desire for chaos, begins.As the chaos unfolds, a new threat arises—the Hundred Devouring Families, tied to both Kirari and Yumeko Jabami.Ryota Suzui, Mary Saotome, and Itsuki Sumeragi, who have grown close to Yumeko, must now fight for their beliefs in this orchestrated election.In this brutal academy, will they become "prey" or rise as the "predators" of the ecosystem? The ultimate "Election Battle Royale" has begun!Official Site: https://kakegurui-anime.com/ ■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ©Homura Kawamoto,Toru Naomura/SQUARE ENIX,KAKEGURUI2©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

The official release video

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