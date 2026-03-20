Glow.B transitions to an autonomous AI agent architecture, bridging the gap between social media campaigns and Gen. AI search visibility through AEO and GEO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYAHT Inc., the developer of the premier influencer marketing SaaS ‘Glow.B,’ officially announced today the transition of its platform architecture into a fully autonomous, AI agent-based campaign management system. This major update automates the entire marketing lifecycle—from influencer recruitment to performance analysis—to maximize brand profitability and operational efficiency.Unlike traditional manual platforms, Glow.B’s updated structure implements a sophisticated feedback-driven model. This system utilizes AI agents that analyze real-time performance data, including creator engagement rates, conversion data, and historical campaign success, to dynamically adjust active strategies. This allows for precision influencer selection and execution tailored specifically to each brand’s evolving needs.The effectiveness of this AI-driven approach is already reflected in the company’s explosive growth. BYAHT Inc. recently reported a sixfold (600%) year-over-year revenue increase, with monthly recurring revenue (MRR) surpassing $75,000 USD. This rapid scaling is fueled by Glow.B’s global database of 69,000 creators across the U.S., Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia, managed through quantitative metrics such as verified ROI and CPA.Furthermore, BYAHT is introducing ‘search-aware’ functions to bridge the gap between social media marketing and the emerging generative AI search landscape. By expanding its features to include Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Glow.B ensures that creator-generated content is structured for seamless indexing by AI engines like SearchGPT and Perplexity.“We are building a technical pipeline where AI agents handle the complexities of data analysis and decision-making,” said Dong Kyu Kim, CEO of BYAHT Inc. “By evolving into a search-aware agent platform, we are empowering brands to dominate visibility not only on social media but also within the next-generation AI search ecosystem.”Looking ahead, BYAHT Inc. plans to continuously advance its agent-based operating structure and data analytics to support large-scale global campaigns for enterprise-level clients.

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